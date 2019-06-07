NY Current Conditions
NY Current Conditions as of 10:00 AM EDT Friday, June 7, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Sunny;70;Calm;1;60%
Binghamton;Mostly sunny;62;Calm;0;57%
Buffalo;Mostly sunny;63;S;3;77%
Central Park;Mostly cloudy;71;N;3;60%
Dansville;Sunny;61;Calm;0;75%
Dunkirk;Mostly sunny;65;N;2;73%
East Hampton;Partly sunny;67;ENE;8;70%
Elmira;Mostly sunny;55;Calm;0;92%
Farmingdale;Mostly cloudy;68;NNE;9;72%
Fort Drum;Sunny;63;W;9;59%
Fulton;Sunny;63;WSW;5;69%
Glens Falls;Sunny;65;Calm;0;60%
Islip;Mostly cloudy;72;NNE;7;71%
Ithaca;Sunny;63;Calm;0;64%
Jamestown;Mostly sunny;60;ENE;3;83%
Massena;Sunny;63;WSW;6;62%
Montauk;Partly sunny;65;NNE;6;72%
Montgomery;Mostly cloudy;67;NE;6;67%
Monticello;Mostly sunny;68;N;4;67%
New York;Mostly cloudy;71;N;3;60%
New York Jfk;Mostly cloudy;71;NE;8;68%
New York Lga;Mostly cloudy;68;NE;9;72%
Newburgh;Partly sunny;72;Calm;0;60%
Niagara Falls;Mostly sunny;64;SSW;3;72%
Ogdensburg;Sunny;64;Calm;0;59%
Penn (Yan);Sunny;62;SW;3;67%
Plattsburgh;Sunny;60;SE;7;66%
Poughkeepsie;Partly sunny;68;N;5;68%
Rochester;Sunny;64;WSW;5;72%
Rome;Sunny;61;Calm;0;66%
Saranac Lake;Sunny;60;S;6;66%
Shirley;Cloudy;65;N;6;84%
Syracuse;Sunny;65;W;6;62%
Watertown;Sunny;61;S;7;66%
Wellsville;Sunny;55;Calm;0;100%
Westhampton Beach;Mostly cloudy;68;NNE;10;78%
White Plains;Mostly sunny;70;ENE;8;60%
_____
