NY Current Conditions as of 10:00 AM EDT Friday, June 7, 2019

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Sunny;70;Calm;1;60%

Binghamton;Mostly sunny;62;Calm;0;57%

Buffalo;Mostly sunny;63;S;3;77%

Central Park;Mostly cloudy;71;N;3;60%

Dansville;Sunny;61;Calm;0;75%

Dunkirk;Mostly sunny;65;N;2;73%

East Hampton;Partly sunny;67;ENE;8;70%

Elmira;Mostly sunny;55;Calm;0;92%

Farmingdale;Mostly cloudy;68;NNE;9;72%

Fort Drum;Sunny;63;W;9;59%

Fulton;Sunny;63;WSW;5;69%

Glens Falls;Sunny;65;Calm;0;60%

Islip;Mostly cloudy;72;NNE;7;71%

Ithaca;Sunny;63;Calm;0;64%

Jamestown;Mostly sunny;60;ENE;3;83%

Massena;Sunny;63;WSW;6;62%

Montauk;Partly sunny;65;NNE;6;72%

Montgomery;Mostly cloudy;67;NE;6;67%

Monticello;Mostly sunny;68;N;4;67%

New York;Mostly cloudy;71;N;3;60%

New York Jfk;Mostly cloudy;71;NE;8;68%

New York Lga;Mostly cloudy;68;NE;9;72%

Newburgh;Partly sunny;72;Calm;0;60%

Niagara Falls;Mostly sunny;64;SSW;3;72%

Ogdensburg;Sunny;64;Calm;0;59%

Penn (Yan);Sunny;62;SW;3;67%

Plattsburgh;Sunny;60;SE;7;66%

Poughkeepsie;Partly sunny;68;N;5;68%

Rochester;Sunny;64;WSW;5;72%

Rome;Sunny;61;Calm;0;66%

Saranac Lake;Sunny;60;S;6;66%

Shirley;Cloudy;65;N;6;84%

Syracuse;Sunny;65;W;6;62%

Watertown;Sunny;61;S;7;66%

Wellsville;Sunny;55;Calm;0;100%

Westhampton Beach;Mostly cloudy;68;NNE;10;78%

White Plains;Mostly sunny;70;ENE;8;60%

