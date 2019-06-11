NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 06:00 AM EDT Tuesday, June 11, 2019

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Cloudy;63;WNW;8;86%

Binghamton;Cloudy;54;WNW;13;89%

Buffalo;Partly sunny;52;W;11;94%

Central Park;Rain;68;S;6;96%

Dansville;Cloudy;57;N;5;77%

Dunkirk;Sunny;52;W;11;84%

East Hampton;Fog;65;SW;5;97%

Elmira;Mostly cloudy;58;W;9;74%

Farmingdale;Showers;67;SW;5;100%

Fort Drum;Cloudy;54;W;14;100%

Fulton;Mostly cloudy;57;W;15;83%

Glens Falls;Cloudy;67;S;6;96%

Islip;Showers;66;SW;7;100%

Ithaca;Cloudy;56;WNW;12;89%

Jamestown;Mostly cloudy;52;WNW;12;82%

Massena;Showers;62;SW;15;93%

Montauk;Cloudy;64;N;3;96%

Montgomery;Showers;68;W;6;93%

Monticello;Cloudy;59;NW;8;98%

New York;Rain;69;W;2;95%

New York Jfk;Showers;67;SSW;6;100%

New York Lga;Rain;69;S;6;92%

Newburgh;Rain;68;W;15;100%

Niagara Falls;Partly sunny;53;W;11;88%

Ogdensburg;Cloudy;59;SW;9;93%

Penn (Yan);Mostly cloudy;57;WSW;13;77%

Plattsburgh;Showers;62;SSE;5;96%

Poughkeepsie;Cloudy;69;Calm;0;94%

Rochester;Cloudy;57;WNW;15;77%

Rome;Cloudy;56;W;16;90%

Saranac Lake;Cloudy;58;WSW;16;93%

Shirley;Fog;68;SSW;7;93%

Syracuse;Cloudy;58;W;12;83%

Watertown;Cloudy;53;SW;16;96%

Wellsville;Mostly cloudy;50;WNW;20;92%

Westhampton Beach;Showers;67;SW;7;99%

White Plains;Rain;67;Calm;0;100%

_____

