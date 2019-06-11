NY Current Conditions
NY Current Conditions as of 06:00 AM EDT Tuesday, June 11, 2019
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Cloudy;63;WNW;8;86%
Binghamton;Cloudy;54;WNW;13;89%
Buffalo;Partly sunny;52;W;11;94%
Central Park;Rain;68;S;6;96%
Dansville;Cloudy;57;N;5;77%
Dunkirk;Sunny;52;W;11;84%
East Hampton;Fog;65;SW;5;97%
Elmira;Mostly cloudy;58;W;9;74%
Farmingdale;Showers;67;SW;5;100%
Fort Drum;Cloudy;54;W;14;100%
Fulton;Mostly cloudy;57;W;15;83%
Glens Falls;Cloudy;67;S;6;96%
Islip;Showers;66;SW;7;100%
Ithaca;Cloudy;56;WNW;12;89%
Jamestown;Mostly cloudy;52;WNW;12;82%
Massena;Showers;62;SW;15;93%
Montauk;Cloudy;64;N;3;96%
Montgomery;Showers;68;W;6;93%
Monticello;Cloudy;59;NW;8;98%
New York;Rain;69;W;2;95%
New York Jfk;Showers;67;SSW;6;100%
New York Lga;Rain;69;S;6;92%
Newburgh;Rain;68;W;15;100%
Niagara Falls;Partly sunny;53;W;11;88%
Ogdensburg;Cloudy;59;SW;9;93%
Penn (Yan);Mostly cloudy;57;WSW;13;77%
Plattsburgh;Showers;62;SSE;5;96%
Poughkeepsie;Cloudy;69;Calm;0;94%
Rochester;Cloudy;57;WNW;15;77%
Rome;Cloudy;56;W;16;90%
Saranac Lake;Cloudy;58;WSW;16;93%
Shirley;Fog;68;SSW;7;93%
Syracuse;Cloudy;58;W;12;83%
Watertown;Cloudy;53;SW;16;96%
Wellsville;Mostly cloudy;50;WNW;20;92%
Westhampton Beach;Showers;67;SW;7;99%
White Plains;Rain;67;Calm;0;100%
