NY Current Conditions
NY Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Sunday, June 16, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Showers;66;SW;5;82%
Binghamton;Showers;59;WSW;10;93%
Buffalo;Cloudy;61;WSW;5;98%
Central Park;Showers;72;N;7;52%
Dansville;Cloudy;64;Calm;0;93%
Dunkirk;Cloudy;62;SSW;6;100%
East Hampton;Cloudy;65;SW;13;79%
Elmira;Showers;62;Calm;0;96%
Farmingdale;Cloudy;66;SSW;9;81%
Fort Drum;Cloudy;57;WSW;5;100%
Fulton;Cloudy;63;SW;3;93%
Glens Falls;Cloudy;65;SSW;9;75%
Islip;Cloudy;66;SSW;13;82%
Ithaca;Cloudy;62;S;7;96%
Jamestown;Showers;61;S;5;100%
Massena;Mostly clear;58;SW;5;90%
Montauk;Cloudy;65;SW;10;77%
Montgomery;Showers;66;W;7;74%
Monticello;Showers;62;W;5;84%
New York;Showers;72;N;7;52%
New York Jfk;Showers;67;S;8;84%
New York Lga;Showers;74;SW;13;49%
Newburgh;Cloudy;64;WSW;6;93%
Niagara Falls;Cloudy;60;N;5;95%
Ogdensburg;Mostly cloudy;55;Calm;0;93%
Penn (Yan);Cloudy;63;Calm;0;90%
Plattsburgh;Cloudy;64;SSW;3;74%
Poughkeepsie;Showers;69;SW;6;61%
Rochester;Showers;63;Calm;0;96%
Rome;Cloudy;62;Calm;0;93%
Saranac Lake;Cloudy;56;WSW;7;96%
Shirley;Cloudy;67;SSW;13;75%
Syracuse;Showers;63;Calm;0;93%
Watertown;Showers;57;SW;3;100%
Wellsville;Cloudy;60;SW;7;100%
Westhampton Beach;Cloudy;65;SW;9;80%
White Plains;Showers;69;S;5;60%
_____
