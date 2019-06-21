NY Current Conditions
NY Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Friday, June 21, 2019
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Cloudy;66;NNE;6;90%
Binghamton;Showers;63;NNW;6;90%
Buffalo;Cloudy;62;NNE;9;93%
Central Park;Cloudy;71;W;4;92%
Dansville;Showers;64;NW;6;92%
Dunkirk;Cloudy;60;NNE;11;100%
East Hampton;Showers;68;WSW;5;96%
Elmira;Showers;64;NE;4;91%
Farmingdale;Showers;71;WSW;5;96%
Fort Drum;Cloudy;59;NNE;11;93%
Fulton;Showers;62;N;10;87%
Glens Falls;Cloudy;63;NE;9;91%
Islip;Showers;70;WSW;5;96%
Ithaca;Showers;62;WNW;6;99%
Jamestown;Cloudy;59;N;11;99%
Massena;Cloudy;62;NNW;4;90%
Montauk;Mostly cloudy;67;WSW;5;96%
Montgomery;Showers;67;S;5;97%
Monticello;Cloudy;64;WNW;5;100%
New York;Cloudy;73;W;6;91%
New York Jfk;Cloudy;73;WSW;11;99%
New York Lga;Cloudy;73;WNW;7;84%
Newburgh;Rain;68;Calm;0;100%
Niagara Falls;Cloudy;59;NNE;10;100%
Ogdensburg;Cloudy;62;N;2;93%
Penn (Yan);Showers;63;NNW;7;90%
Plattsburgh;Cloudy;60;NNW;14;89%
Poughkeepsie;Showers;71;N;2;94%
Rochester;Showers;61;NNE;10;94%
Rome;Cloudy;64;N;8;88%
Saranac Lake;Cloudy;56;NNE;7;90%
Shirley;Showers;70;WSW;3;97%
Syracuse;Cloudy;63;NW;7;89%
Watertown;Cloudy;62;NNE;11;90%
Wellsville;Rain;61;NNE;7;99%
Westhampton Beach;Showers;68;SW;4;99%
White Plains;Cloudy;71;NNW;4;95%
