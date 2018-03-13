NY Forecast

NY Forecast for Wednesday, March 14, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany;Windy with some snow;35;28;WNW;17;70%;90%;1

Binghamton;Windy with some snow;30;23;W;17;79%;78%;1

Buffalo;Snow showers;34;27;WNW;10;77%;79%;2

Central Park;A little a.m. snow;42;32;W;23;67%;56%;2

Dansville;Snow showers, cold;34;26;W;13;65%;78%;1

Dunkirk;Snow showers;32;25;WNW;8;77%;91%;1

East Hampton;Snow, windy, colder;38;31;W;24;68%;80%;1

Elmira;Snow showers, cold;35;26;W;15;69%;71%;1

Farmingdale;A little a.m. snow;41;29;W;16;71%;69%;2

Fort Drum;Rather cloudy;35;27;NNW;15;82%;91%;1

Fulton;Snow showers;35;29;W;15;77%;92%;1

Glens Falls;Snow showers, windy;35;25;W;16;81%;91%;1

Islip;A little a.m. snow;41;29;W;17;64%;74%;2

Ithaca;Cold with some snow;33;25;W;16;79%;92%;1

Jamestown;Snow showers;29;21;WNW;9;82%;90%;1

Massena;Cloudy and breezy;34;29;WNW;16;86%;77%;1

Montauk;Snow, windy, colder;38;33;WNW;24;77%;70%;1

Montgomery;A snow shower, windy;38;26;W;17;68%;82%;1

Monticello;A snow shower, windy;35;24;WNW;17;72%;73%;1

New York;A little a.m. snow;42;32;W;23;63%;56%;2

New York Jfk;A little a.m. snow;42;30;W;21;68%;56%;2

New York Lga;A little a.m. snow;42;32;W;24;63%;56%;2

Newburgh;A snow shower, windy;39;28;W;16;71%;82%;1

Niagara Falls;Mostly cloudy;36;28;NW;10;69%;74%;1

Ogdensburg;Cloudy with a flurry;35;28;N;15;81%;81%;1

Penn (Yan);Snow showers, windy;34;26;W;16;67%;93%;1

Plattsburgh;Windy with snow;33;28;NW;17;80%;91%;1

Poughkeepsie;A snow shower, windy;38;24;WSW;16;74%;84%;1

Rochester;Snow showers;35;29;WNW;13;76%;91%;1

Rome;Snow at times;34;26;W;16;84%;92%;1

Saranac Lake;A bit of snow, windy;29;23;NW;17;86%;91%;1

Shirley;Very windy, snowy;38;28;W;23;65%;75%;1

Syracuse;Snow showers, windy;34;27;WSW;17;85%;92%;1

Watertown;Mostly cloudy, windy;36;29;NNE;15;85%;84%;1

Wellsville;Snow showers, cold;32;23;WNW;13;66%;84%;1

Westhampton Beach;Snow, windy, colder;38;26;W;23;77%;75%;1

White Plains;A snow shower, windy;39;27;WNW;23;74%;72%;2

