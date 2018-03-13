NY Forecast
Updated 8:05 pm, Monday, March 12, 2018
NY Forecast for Wednesday, March 14, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany;Windy with some snow;35;28;WNW;17;70%;90%;1
Binghamton;Windy with some snow;30;23;W;17;79%;78%;1
Buffalo;Snow showers;34;27;WNW;10;77%;79%;2
Central Park;A little a.m. snow;42;32;W;23;67%;56%;2
Dansville;Snow showers, cold;34;26;W;13;65%;78%;1
Dunkirk;Snow showers;32;25;WNW;8;77%;91%;1
East Hampton;Snow, windy, colder;38;31;W;24;68%;80%;1
Elmira;Snow showers, cold;35;26;W;15;69%;71%;1
Farmingdale;A little a.m. snow;41;29;W;16;71%;69%;2
Fort Drum;Rather cloudy;35;27;NNW;15;82%;91%;1
Fulton;Snow showers;35;29;W;15;77%;92%;1
Glens Falls;Snow showers, windy;35;25;W;16;81%;91%;1
Islip;A little a.m. snow;41;29;W;17;64%;74%;2
Ithaca;Cold with some snow;33;25;W;16;79%;92%;1
Jamestown;Snow showers;29;21;WNW;9;82%;90%;1
Massena;Cloudy and breezy;34;29;WNW;16;86%;77%;1
Montauk;Snow, windy, colder;38;33;WNW;24;77%;70%;1
Montgomery;A snow shower, windy;38;26;W;17;68%;82%;1
Monticello;A snow shower, windy;35;24;WNW;17;72%;73%;1
New York;A little a.m. snow;42;32;W;23;63%;56%;2
New York Jfk;A little a.m. snow;42;30;W;21;68%;56%;2
New York Lga;A little a.m. snow;42;32;W;24;63%;56%;2
Newburgh;A snow shower, windy;39;28;W;16;71%;82%;1
Niagara Falls;Mostly cloudy;36;28;NW;10;69%;74%;1
Ogdensburg;Cloudy with a flurry;35;28;N;15;81%;81%;1
Penn (Yan);Snow showers, windy;34;26;W;16;67%;93%;1
Plattsburgh;Windy with snow;33;28;NW;17;80%;91%;1
Poughkeepsie;A snow shower, windy;38;24;WSW;16;74%;84%;1
Rochester;Snow showers;35;29;WNW;13;76%;91%;1
Rome;Snow at times;34;26;W;16;84%;92%;1
Saranac Lake;A bit of snow, windy;29;23;NW;17;86%;91%;1
Shirley;Very windy, snowy;38;28;W;23;65%;75%;1
Syracuse;Snow showers, windy;34;27;WSW;17;85%;92%;1
Watertown;Mostly cloudy, windy;36;29;NNE;15;85%;84%;1
Wellsville;Snow showers, cold;32;23;WNW;13;66%;84%;1
Westhampton Beach;Snow, windy, colder;38;26;W;23;77%;75%;1
White Plains;A snow shower, windy;39;27;WNW;23;74%;72%;2
