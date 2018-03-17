NY Forecast
Updated 8:02 pm, Friday, March 16, 2018
NY Forecast for Sunday, March 18, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany;Sunshine;32;10;NW;14;49%;25%;4
Binghamton;Sunny, not as cold;31;13;NNW;14;62%;21%;5
Buffalo;Plenty of sun;36;18;NNW;10;62%;3%;4
Central Park;Sun, some clouds;47;28;N;9;40%;0%;5
Dansville;Brilliant sunshine;38;16;NW;10;53%;12%;5
Dunkirk;Mostly sunny;35;17;N;8;67%;2%;5
East Hampton;Sun and clouds;43;24;NNW;15;45%;5%;5
Elmira;Sunny, not as cold;40;13;NW;11;54%;16%;5
Farmingdale;Sun, some clouds;46;25;N;14;43%;0%;5
Fort Drum;Sunny, but cold;25;7;NE;11;56%;20%;4
Fulton;Mostly sunny, cold;30;12;ENE;15;59%;22%;4
Glens Falls;Mostly sunny, cold;29;5;NNW;11;50%;25%;4
Islip;Sun, some clouds;45;25;NNW;13;40%;0%;5
Ithaca;Mostly sunny, breezy;33;14;NNW;15;64%;19%;5
Jamestown;Not as cold;35;14;NW;8;67%;2%;5
Massena;Very cold;21;5;NW;13;56%;13%;4
Montauk;Partly sunny, breezy;43;26;N;15;50%;8%;5
Montgomery;Partly sunny;42;19;NW;14;47%;8%;5
Monticello;Some sun;36;12;NW;11;60%;15%;5
New York;Partly sunny;48;28;NNW;12;36%;0%;5
New York Jfk;Partly sunny;46;27;N;19;42%;0%;5
New York Lga;Partly sunny;48;29;N;17;39%;0%;5
Newburgh;Partly sunny;43;17;NNW;12;51%;8%;5
Niagara Falls;Mostly sunny;38;21;NNW;10;57%;4%;4
Ogdensburg;Mostly sunny;24;5;WNW;10;57%;14%;4
Penn (Yan);Mostly sunny;36;18;WNW;12;53%;16%;4
Plattsburgh;Breezy and very cold;22;6;WNW;14;49%;56%;4
Poughkeepsie;Partly sunny;43;17;NNE;13;45%;11%;5
Rochester;Mostly sunny;34;17;NW;13;62%;12%;4
Rome;Sunshine and cold;29;9;NNE;15;64%;25%;4
Saranac Lake;Morning flurries;16;-1;NW;9;66%;56%;4
Shirley;Sun, some clouds;45;23;NNW;14;42%;0%;5
Syracuse;Sunshine and cold;31;9;N;16;67%;25%;4
Watertown;Sunny and cold;27;8;ENE;13;60%;19%;4
Wellsville;Not as cold;37;15;NW;11;56%;6%;5
Westhampton Beach;Sun, some clouds;45;22;N;15;46%;1%;5
White Plains;Some sun;43;23;N;16;46%;0%;5
_____
_____
