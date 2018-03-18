NY Forecast
Updated 8:04 pm, Saturday, March 17, 2018
NY Forecast for Monday, March 19, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany;Breezy with sunshine;32;13;NNW;14;45%;11%;4
Binghamton;Mostly sunny;32;14;N;8;58%;30%;5
Buffalo;More sun than clouds;39;22;NNW;10;63%;11%;5
Central Park;Plenty of sunshine;44;32;NNE;6;37%;0%;5
Dansville;Mostly sunny;43;21;NW;6;50%;19%;5
Dunkirk;Plenty of sunshine;40;20;N;11;70%;2%;5
East Hampton;Sunny and breezy;39;27;NW;14;37%;8%;5
Elmira;Mostly sunny;43;19;NNW;6;55%;29%;5
Farmingdale;Sunny;43;28;N;10;40%;0%;5
Fort Drum;Sunny, but cold;26;5;N;6;56%;25%;4
Fulton;Cold with sunshine;30;13;NE;5;59%;27%;3
Glens Falls;Colder with sunshine;30;8;NNW;13;48%;12%;4
Islip;Plenty of sunshine;42;28;NW;9;35%;2%;5
Ithaca;Partial sunshine;34;13;N;8;62%;26%;3
Jamestown;Plenty of sun;40;18;N;8;63%;2%;5
Massena;Sunny and cold;24;6;NW;8;56%;3%;4
Montauk;Sunny and breezy;40;29;NNW;14;40%;10%;5
Montgomery;Sunshine;41;22;NNW;9;42%;14%;5
Monticello;Plenty of sunshine;36;15;NW;8;55%;18%;5
New York;Plenty of sunshine;45;30;NNW;10;32%;0%;5
New York Jfk;Plenty of sunshine;44;30;S;13;39%;0%;5
New York Lga;Plenty of sun;46;33;NE;13;36%;0%;5
Newburgh;Sunny;41;22;NW;9;52%;12%;5
Niagara Falls;Sun and some clouds;43;23;NNW;9;57%;10%;4
Ogdensburg;Plenty of sunshine;26;7;NNW;6;53%;13%;4
Penn (Yan);Partly sunny;39;18;NNW;6;52%;28%;5
Plattsburgh;Clouds and sun, cold;25;9;NW;7;47%;0%;4
Poughkeepsie;Plenty of sun;41;21;NNE;8;39%;12%;5
Rochester;Partly sunny;38;20;N;8;63%;29%;3
Rome;Mostly sunny, cold;29;6;NNE;7;61%;27%;4
Saranac Lake;Bitterly cold;20;-1;NNW;5;56%;5%;4
Shirley;Abundant sunshine;41;26;WNW;10;37%;4%;5
Syracuse;Mostly sunny, cold;31;9;N;6;65%;27%;3
Watertown;Sunny, but cold;28;7;NNE;5;58%;25%;4
Wellsville;Sunny;42;21;NW;10;53%;9%;5
Westhampton Beach;Sunny and breezy;41;22;N;14;38%;5%;5
White Plains;Plenty of sunshine;41;26;NNE;12;40%;2%;5
