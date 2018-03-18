NY Forecast
Updated 12:04 pm, Sunday, March 18, 2018
NY Forecast for Tuesday, March 20, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany;Sunny and cold;34;13;NW;8;45%;0%;5
Binghamton;Sunshine and cold;29;12;NNE;7;52%;4%;5
Buffalo;Sunshine, but cold;33;18;ENE;8;64%;2%;5
Central Park;Mostly sunny;45;31;ENE;5;40%;2%;5
Dansville;Cold with sunshine;35;15;ESE;6;53%;0%;5
Dunkirk;Cold with sunshine;32;16;ENE;9;75%;2%;5
East Hampton;Sunny;40;27;NNW;9;43%;3%;5
Elmira;Sunshine and cold;35;14;NNE;4;55%;2%;5
Farmingdale;Mostly sunny;43;27;NE;8;41%;2%;5
Fort Drum;Sunny and cold;25;9;ENE;6;60%;0%;4
Fulton;Partly sunny, cold;26;12;ENE;6;57%;0%;4
Glens Falls;Sunny and cold;32;9;NNE;6;51%;2%;4
Islip;Mostly sunny;42;27;NNE;9;38%;2%;5
Ithaca;Mostly sunny, cold;29;10;NE;8;60%;0%;5
Jamestown;Sunshine and cold;35;18;NE;6;69%;4%;5
Massena;Sunny, but cold;25;8;WNW;8;66%;0%;4
Montauk;Sunny;42;29;N;7;42%;2%;5
Montgomery;Mostly sunny;42;19;NNE;6;42%;0%;5
Monticello;Mostly sunny, cold;36;14;NNW;6;54%;2%;5
New York;Mostly sunny;45;30;N;8;36%;2%;5
New York Jfk;Mostly sunny;44;29;ENE;11;43%;4%;5
New York Lga;Mostly sunny;45;31;ENE;10;39%;2%;5
Newburgh;Mostly sunny;42;21;N;7;52%;0%;5
Niagara Falls;Mostly sunny, colder;33;19;ENE;9;60%;0%;4
Ogdensburg;Sunny, but cold;27;8;WNW;6;55%;0%;4
Penn (Yan);Sunny and cold;31;14;N;5;50%;0%;5
Plattsburgh;Sunny and cold;27;11;W;8;54%;0%;4
Poughkeepsie;Plenty of sun;41;19;NE;6;38%;0%;5
Rochester;Mostly sunny, cold;29;17;ESE;7;62%;0%;4
Rome;Sunny and cold;29;8;NE;7;59%;0%;4
Saranac Lake;Sunny and cold;21;2;WNW;5;67%;0%;4
Shirley;Sunshine;41;25;N;9;41%;2%;5
Syracuse;Cold with sunshine;28;9;WSW;8;62%;0%;4
Watertown;Mostly sunny, cold;27;10;ENE;7;61%;0%;4
Wellsville;Sunny and cold;35;16;ENE;6;55%;1%;5
Westhampton Beach;Sunny;41;25;NNE;8;40%;2%;5
White Plains;Mostly sunny;41;25;NE;10;41%;0%;5
