NY Forecast for Tuesday, March 20, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany;Sunny and cold;34;13;NW;8;45%;0%;5

Binghamton;Sunshine and cold;29;12;NNE;7;52%;4%;5

Buffalo;Sunshine, but cold;33;18;ENE;8;64%;2%;5

Central Park;Mostly sunny;45;31;ENE;5;40%;2%;5

Dansville;Cold with sunshine;35;15;ESE;6;53%;0%;5

Dunkirk;Cold with sunshine;32;16;ENE;9;75%;2%;5

East Hampton;Sunny;40;27;NNW;9;43%;3%;5

Elmira;Sunshine and cold;35;14;NNE;4;55%;2%;5

Farmingdale;Mostly sunny;43;27;NE;8;41%;2%;5

Fort Drum;Sunny and cold;25;9;ENE;6;60%;0%;4

Fulton;Partly sunny, cold;26;12;ENE;6;57%;0%;4

Glens Falls;Sunny and cold;32;9;NNE;6;51%;2%;4

Islip;Mostly sunny;42;27;NNE;9;38%;2%;5

Ithaca;Mostly sunny, cold;29;10;NE;8;60%;0%;5

Jamestown;Sunshine and cold;35;18;NE;6;69%;4%;5

Massena;Sunny, but cold;25;8;WNW;8;66%;0%;4

Montauk;Sunny;42;29;N;7;42%;2%;5

Montgomery;Mostly sunny;42;19;NNE;6;42%;0%;5

Monticello;Mostly sunny, cold;36;14;NNW;6;54%;2%;5

New York;Mostly sunny;45;30;N;8;36%;2%;5

New York Jfk;Mostly sunny;44;29;ENE;11;43%;4%;5

New York Lga;Mostly sunny;45;31;ENE;10;39%;2%;5

Newburgh;Mostly sunny;42;21;N;7;52%;0%;5

Niagara Falls;Mostly sunny, colder;33;19;ENE;9;60%;0%;4

Ogdensburg;Sunny, but cold;27;8;WNW;6;55%;0%;4

Penn (Yan);Sunny and cold;31;14;N;5;50%;0%;5

Plattsburgh;Sunny and cold;27;11;W;8;54%;0%;4

Poughkeepsie;Plenty of sun;41;19;NE;6;38%;0%;5

Rochester;Mostly sunny, cold;29;17;ESE;7;62%;0%;4

Rome;Sunny and cold;29;8;NE;7;59%;0%;4

Saranac Lake;Sunny and cold;21;2;WNW;5;67%;0%;4

Shirley;Sunshine;41;25;N;9;41%;2%;5

Syracuse;Cold with sunshine;28;9;WSW;8;62%;0%;4

Watertown;Mostly sunny, cold;27;10;ENE;7;61%;0%;4

Wellsville;Sunny and cold;35;16;ENE;6;55%;1%;5

Westhampton Beach;Sunny;41;25;NNE;8;40%;2%;5

White Plains;Mostly sunny;41;25;NE;10;41%;0%;5

