NY Forecast for Wednesday, March 21, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany;Partly sunny, cold;37;19;N;6;50%;4%;5

Binghamton;Partly sunny, cold;34;17;NNE;8;55%;16%;5

Buffalo;Partly sunny, cold;34;23;NE;12;56%;0%;5

Central Park;Mostly cloudy, cold;40;33;NE;8;42%;69%;2

Dansville;Cold with some sun;36;19;NE;9;47%;4%;5

Dunkirk;Partly sunny, cold;34;20;ENE;12;59%;4%;5

East Hampton;Clouds and sun;38;34;NE;10;51%;65%;3

Elmira;Partly sunny, cold;37;20;N;5;54%;23%;5

Farmingdale;Mostly cloudy, cold;39;31;NE;11;49%;65%;2

Fort Drum;Mostly sunny, cold;30;13;NE;8;61%;2%;4

Fulton;Partly sunny, cold;33;19;NNE;7;58%;0%;4

Glens Falls;Mostly sunny, cold;35;15;N;6;57%;3%;4

Islip;Mostly cloudy, cold;38;31;NE;13;49%;78%;2

Ithaca;Cold with some sun;35;15;N;8;58%;8%;5

Jamestown;Partly sunny, cold;36;17;NE;10;54%;10%;5

Massena;Mostly sunny, cold;29;12;N;6;65%;2%;4

Montauk;Mostly cloudy;41;33;NE;7;52%;39%;2

Montgomery;Partial sunshine;41;26;NE;8;43%;30%;5

Monticello;Partly sunny;37;23;NE;7;53%;30%;5

New York;Mostly cloudy, cold;39;33;NE;11;45%;69%;2

New York Jfk;Mostly cloudy, cold;40;32;NE;16;48%;65%;2

New York Lga;Mostly cloudy, cold;40;33;NE;14;42%;69%;2

Newburgh;Partly sunny;41;27;NNE;8;54%;30%;5

Niagara Falls;Partly sunny;35;24;NE;13;57%;0%;5

Ogdensburg;Mostly sunny, cold;31;14;N;5;59%;1%;4

Penn (Yan);Partly sunny, cold;34;18;N;6;52%;3%;5

Plattsburgh;Mostly sunny, cold;29;10;NW;5;61%;2%;4

Poughkeepsie;Partial sunshine;43;25;NNE;7;41%;27%;5

Rochester;Cold with some sun;32;24;NE;10;59%;0%;4

Rome;Partly sunny, cold;36;15;NE;6;59%;0%;5

Saranac Lake;Mostly sunny, cold;28;4;NE;3;65%;2%;4

Shirley;Mostly cloudy, cold;39;32;NE;10;47%;78%;2

Syracuse;Partly sunny, cold;34;16;N;7;64%;0%;5

Watertown;Mostly sunny, cold;32;15;NE;9;61%;2%;4

Wellsville;Partly sunny, cold;34;19;NE;7;50%;15%;5

Westhampton Beach;Mostly cloudy, cold;39;30;NE;10;52%;69%;2

White Plains;Mostly cloudy, cold;39;29;NE;10;45%;42%;2

