NY Forecast
Published 4:33 am, Monday, March 19, 2018
NY Forecast for Wednesday, March 21, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany;Partly sunny, cold;37;19;N;6;50%;4%;5
Binghamton;Partly sunny, cold;34;17;NNE;8;55%;16%;5
Buffalo;Partly sunny, cold;34;23;NE;12;56%;0%;5
Central Park;Mostly cloudy, cold;40;33;NE;8;42%;69%;2
Dansville;Cold with some sun;36;19;NE;9;47%;4%;5
Dunkirk;Partly sunny, cold;34;20;ENE;12;59%;4%;5
East Hampton;Clouds and sun;38;34;NE;10;51%;65%;3
Elmira;Partly sunny, cold;37;20;N;5;54%;23%;5
Farmingdale;Mostly cloudy, cold;39;31;NE;11;49%;65%;2
Fort Drum;Mostly sunny, cold;30;13;NE;8;61%;2%;4
Fulton;Partly sunny, cold;33;19;NNE;7;58%;0%;4
Glens Falls;Mostly sunny, cold;35;15;N;6;57%;3%;4
Islip;Mostly cloudy, cold;38;31;NE;13;49%;78%;2
Ithaca;Cold with some sun;35;15;N;8;58%;8%;5
Jamestown;Partly sunny, cold;36;17;NE;10;54%;10%;5
Massena;Mostly sunny, cold;29;12;N;6;65%;2%;4
Montauk;Mostly cloudy;41;33;NE;7;52%;39%;2
Montgomery;Partial sunshine;41;26;NE;8;43%;30%;5
Monticello;Partly sunny;37;23;NE;7;53%;30%;5
New York;Mostly cloudy, cold;39;33;NE;11;45%;69%;2
New York Jfk;Mostly cloudy, cold;40;32;NE;16;48%;65%;2
New York Lga;Mostly cloudy, cold;40;33;NE;14;42%;69%;2
Newburgh;Partly sunny;41;27;NNE;8;54%;30%;5
Niagara Falls;Partly sunny;35;24;NE;13;57%;0%;5
Ogdensburg;Mostly sunny, cold;31;14;N;5;59%;1%;4
Penn (Yan);Partly sunny, cold;34;18;N;6;52%;3%;5
Plattsburgh;Mostly sunny, cold;29;10;NW;5;61%;2%;4
Poughkeepsie;Partial sunshine;43;25;NNE;7;41%;27%;5
Rochester;Cold with some sun;32;24;NE;10;59%;0%;4
Rome;Partly sunny, cold;36;15;NE;6;59%;0%;5
Saranac Lake;Mostly sunny, cold;28;4;NE;3;65%;2%;4
Shirley;Mostly cloudy, cold;39;32;NE;10;47%;78%;2
Syracuse;Partly sunny, cold;34;16;N;7;64%;0%;5
Watertown;Mostly sunny, cold;32;15;NE;9;61%;2%;4
Wellsville;Partly sunny, cold;34;19;NE;7;50%;15%;5
Westhampton Beach;Mostly cloudy, cold;39;30;NE;10;52%;69%;2
White Plains;Mostly cloudy, cold;39;29;NE;10;45%;42%;2
