Updated 8:03 pm, Monday, April 23, 2018
NY Forecast for Wednesday, April 25, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany;Sun, then clouds;66;46;SSE;10;35%;58%;8
Binghamton;Becoming cloudy;58;44;SE;11;46%;78%;7
Buffalo;Rain and drizzle;59;45;ESE;9;54%;86%;3
Central Park;Increasing clouds;60;52;ESE;5;46%;75%;8
Dansville;Rain and drizzle;59;46;SSE;9;49%;88%;3
Dunkirk;Rain and drizzle;57;44;ESE;11;57%;86%;2
East Hampton;Inc. clouds;55;47;ESE;5;58%;59%;8
Elmira;Mostly cloudy;60;45;SE;8;53%;76%;3
Farmingdale;Increasing clouds;59;49;ESE;9;53%;63%;8
Fort Drum;Inc. clouds;65;46;SSE;10;38%;59%;7
Fulton;Increasing clouds;65;46;SSE;7;44%;73%;7
Glens Falls;Inc. clouds;66;44;SSW;8;42%;59%;7
Islip;Turning cloudy;59;49;ESE;8;51%;62%;8
Ithaca;Increasing clouds;60;45;SE;10;49%;71%;7
Jamestown;Rain and drizzle;52;41;SE;14;68%;87%;2
Massena;Mostly sunny;68;47;S;12;42%;59%;7
Montauk;Inc. clouds;57;46;SE;5;60%;56%;8
Montgomery;Increasing clouds;64;46;ESE;7;47%;74%;8
Monticello;Increasing clouds;60;44;ESE;8;46%;77%;7
New York;Increasing clouds;60;52;ESE;6;42%;75%;8
New York Jfk;Increasing clouds;58;49;ESE;11;55%;75%;8
New York Lga;Becoming cloudy;60;52;ESE;10;46%;75%;8
Newburgh;Increasing clouds;64;48;ESE;7;46%;74%;8
Niagara Falls;Rain and drizzle;58;45;E;8;56%;88%;2
Ogdensburg;Sun, then clouds;67;47;S;10;42%;59%;7
Penn (Yan);Mostly cloudy;60;47;SSE;10;47%;74%;3
Plattsburgh;Mostly sunny;67;46;S;9;44%;59%;7
Poughkeepsie;Inc. clouds;64;46;SE;6;42%;74%;8
Rochester;Increasing clouds;63;47;SE;9;49%;81%;6
Rome;Sun, then clouds;66;46;SSE;7;43%;69%;7
Saranac Lake;Inc. clouds;63;39;S;8;44%;59%;7
Shirley;Sun, then clouds;59;49;ESE;7;50%;58%;8
Syracuse;Increasing clouds;65;46;SSE;9;44%;73%;7
Watertown;Sun, then clouds;64;46;SSE;10;45%;60%;7
Wellsville;Rain and drizzle;54;45;SE;7;52%;87%;3
Westhampton Beach;Inc. clouds;59;46;SE;6;54%;58%;8
White Plains;Turning cloudy;61;47;E;7;46%;74%;8
