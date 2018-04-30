NY Forecast
Updated 8:02 pm, Sunday, April 29, 2018
NY Forecast for Tuesday, May 1, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany;A few showers;52;39;W;11;70%;82%;2
Binghamton;Breezy with clearing;53;40;W;15;54%;30%;5
Buffalo;Mostly sunny, breezy;54;43;SW;14;43%;0%;8
Central Park;Mostly cloudy;57;50;NW;9;47%;50%;3
Dansville;Turning sunny;63;42;WSW;13;35%;4%;8
Dunkirk;Mostly sunny, breezy;56;44;SW;13;44%;0%;8
East Hampton;A passing shower;52;45;NW;12;58%;60%;3
Elmira;Turning sunny;63;36;W;15;38%;19%;8
Farmingdale;A shower or two;55;46;NNW;15;52%;59%;3
Fort Drum;A passing shower;57;39;SSW;8;63%;58%;2
Fulton;A shower in the a.m.;56;39;W;14;54%;55%;8
Glens Falls;A shower;52;39;WNW;8;77%;76%;2
Islip;A shower or two;55;45;WNW;14;50%;58%;2
Ithaca;Turning sunny;56;38;WNW;15;48%;27%;8
Jamestown;Mostly sunny, breezy;56;42;WSW;13;42%;0%;8
Massena;A shower or two;55;37;S;10;79%;76%;2
Montauk;A passing shower;53;47;WNW;9;64%;60%;3
Montgomery;A shower or two;54;39;W;14;55%;62%;2
Monticello;A shower or two;49;38;NW;14;64%;77%;2
New York;Mostly cloudy;55;48;NW;13;44%;50%;3
New York Jfk;Mostly cloudy;57;47;NW;19;48%;45%;3
New York Lga;Mostly cloudy;56;50;NW;17;46%;48%;3
Newburgh;A shower or two;53;40;W;11;62%;75%;2
Niagara Falls;Sunny;62;43;SW;10;41%;1%;8
Ogdensburg;A passing shower;59;38;S;7;62%;60%;2
Penn (Yan);Turning sunny;61;42;W;14;36%;16%;8
Plattsburgh;Spotty showers;52;39;N;10;76%;83%;2
Poughkeepsie;A shower or two;54;37;W;10;58%;75%;3
Rochester;Turning sunny;62;43;WSW;14;40%;6%;8
Rome;A passing shower;54;36;WNW;10;73%;73%;2
Saranac Lake;A shower or two;46;32;SSW;7;82%;75%;2
Shirley;A shower or two;54;43;WNW;13;52%;60%;3
Syracuse;A shower in the a.m.;57;39;WSW;15;59%;55%;8
Watertown;A shower in the a.m.;57;38;SSW;9;61%;56%;4
Wellsville;Mostly sunny, breezy;61;41;W;14;33%;0%;8
Westhampton Beach;A shower or two;53;41;NW;14;54%;60%;2
White Plains;A shower or two;53;42;NW;14;50%;67%;2
