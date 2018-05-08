NY Forecast
Updated 8:02 pm, Monday, May 7, 2018
NY Forecast for Wednesday, May 9, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany;Sunny and nice;74;49;SSE;5;50%;27%;9
Binghamton;Partial sunshine;70;51;S;5;49%;53%;6
Buffalo;Sunny and pleasant;67;52;E;6;52%;24%;9
Central Park;Partly sunny;72;54;NNE;4;48%;4%;9
Dansville;Warmer with sunshine;74;52;SSE;4;44%;38%;9
Dunkirk;Mostly sunny, nice;67;51;E;6;58%;30%;9
East Hampton;Partly sunny;60;47;ENE;7;73%;6%;9
Elmira;Warmer;74;49;S;3;52%;62%;5
Farmingdale;Partly sunny;68;49;ENE;7;60%;3%;9
Fort Drum;Sunny and delightful;71;49;SSE;6;38%;14%;8
Fulton;Sunny and pleasant;72;50;N;4;42%;25%;9
Glens Falls;Sunny and beautiful;75;47;SW;6;43%;27%;8
Islip;Periods of sun;66;48;ENE;8;60%;3%;9
Ithaca;Sunny and warmer;72;51;SSE;5;46%;42%;9
Jamestown;Partly sunny, warmer;68;52;SSE;4;56%;30%;7
Massena;Sunny and warmer;71;44;SSW;9;40%;6%;8
Montauk;Clouds and sun;61;49;ENE;5;71%;6%;9
Montgomery;Partly sunny;75;47;WSW;5;51%;20%;9
Monticello;Partly sunny;69;47;S;6;58%;46%;9
New York;Partly sunny;72;54;E;7;49%;4%;9
New York Jfk;Partly sunny;67;50;NE;9;61%;5%;9
New York Lga;Partly sunny;71;54;ENE;9;50%;4%;9
Newburgh;Partly sunny, nice;74;48;SSE;6;56%;17%;9
Niagara Falls;Partly sunny, warmer;70;48;E;5;47%;5%;9
Ogdensburg;Sunny and pleasant;71;43;SSW;7;40%;10%;8
Penn (Yan);Mostly sunny, warmer;72;53;SSW;3;44%;39%;9
Plattsburgh;Sunny and warmer;72;45;WSW;6;38%;8%;8
Poughkeepsie;Partly sunny, nice;75;47;S;4;50%;19%;9
Rochester;Sunny and nice;72;50;ESE;6;48%;27%;9
Rome;Sunny and pleasant;73;48;ENE;4;43%;31%;9
Saranac Lake;Sunny and pleasant;69;35;SSE;5;37%;12%;8
Shirley;Nice with some sun;66;46;ENE;7;63%;3%;9
Syracuse;Sunny and nice;73;51;SSE;4;46%;35%;9
Watertown;Sunny and nice;69;45;SE;5;42%;17%;8
Wellsville;Partly sunny;71;51;SSE;5;53%;61%;6
Westhampton Beach;Clouds and sun, nice;62;42;ENE;6;65%;4%;9
White Plains;Partly sunny;70;48;ENE;7;50%;5%;9
_____
