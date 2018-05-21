NY Forecast

NY Forecast for Wednesday, May 23, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany;Cooler with rain;64;55;SSE;8;72%;83%;2

Binghamton;Spotty showers;64;51;WNW;11;82%;86%;3

Buffalo;A shower or t-storm;68;54;WNW;9;76%;66%;4

Central Park;Rain, not as warm;67;60;SSW;3;74%;85%;2

Dansville;Showers and t-storms;73;55;NW;9;76%;71%;2

Dunkirk;Showers and t-storms;67;51;W;6;83%;76%;4

East Hampton;Cooler, p.m. rain;61;54;SE;5;74%;85%;3

Elmira;Showers and t-storms;73;55;NW;8;78%;82%;3

Farmingdale;Rain, not as warm;65;56;SSW;6;77%;84%;3

Fort Drum;Rain, not as warm;65;53;W;10;73%;72%;2

Fulton;Cloudy with showers;70;51;WNW;8;74%;87%;2

Glens Falls;Cooler with rain;62;52;SSW;6;79%;82%;2

Islip;Rain, cooler;64;57;SE;7;71%;85%;3

Ithaca;Spotty showers;69;53;NW;11;80%;83%;3

Jamestown;Showers and t-storms;70;53;NW;9;81%;77%;3

Massena;Rain, not as warm;66;51;NNW;7;69%;73%;4

Montauk;Afternoon rain;63;53;SSW;3;77%;85%;3

Montgomery;Cooler with rain;64;56;SSW;6;77%;79%;3

Monticello;Cooler with rain;60;56;SW;6;78%;79%;2

New York;Rain, not as warm;66;60;SE;6;71%;85%;2

New York Jfk;Rain, cooler;63;57;S;9;83%;85%;2

New York Lga;Rain, not as warm;67;60;S;8;71%;85%;3

Newburgh;Cooler with rain;65;57;SSE;5;79%;79%;3

Niagara Falls;A shower in the a.m.;68;54;NW;6;75%;60%;3

Ogdensburg;Brief showers;66;51;N;6;66%;74%;4

Penn (Yan);Spotty showers;72;54;NW;9;73%;76%;2

Plattsburgh;Rain, cooler;63;50;N;9;74%;93%;2

Poughkeepsie;Rain, not as warm;66;56;S;4;75%;78%;3

Rochester;Showers and t-storms;72;55;WNW;7;71%;70%;2

Rome;Rain, not as warm;68;53;W;8;78%;84%;2

Saranac Lake;Cooler with rain;59;43;WNW;7;80%;92%;3

Shirley;Cooler, p.m. rain;64;57;SE;6;71%;85%;3

Syracuse;Spotty showers;70;52;W;9;79%;85%;3

Watertown;Periods of rain;68;50;WNW;8;75%;71%;2

Wellsville;Showers and t-storms;72;54;W;9;73%;76%;2

Westhampton Beach;Cooler, p.m. rain;64;53;SSW;5;73%;85%;3

White Plains;Rain, not as warm;66;55;S;6;74%;85%;3

