NY Forecast
Published 4:32 am, Tuesday, June 19, 2018
NY Forecast for Thursday, June 21, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany;More sun than clouds;80;56;WSW;6;44%;4%;10
Binghamton;A little p.m. rain;73;52;W;5;59%;60%;11
Buffalo;Clouds breaking;76;58;SW;5;49%;16%;9
Central Park;Inc. clouds;82;65;N;1;47%;91%;11
Dansville;A shower in the a.m.;77;53;SSW;4;48%;57%;9
Dunkirk;A shower in the a.m.;72;57;SSW;6;57%;57%;9
East Hampton;Partly sunny;73;62;SSW;6;67%;65%;10
Elmira;Occasional rain;74;50;WNW;3;63%;59%;4
Farmingdale;Inc. clouds;78;63;SSW;8;56%;81%;11
Fort Drum;Sunny and pleasant;78;51;W;7;49%;13%;10
Fulton;Nice with some sun;79;52;N;4;48%;6%;10
Glens Falls;Mostly sunny, nice;81;53;NNW;6;52%;5%;10
Islip;Inc. clouds;78;65;S;7;55%;81%;11
Ithaca;A shower in the a.m.;75;51;SSW;5;58%;60%;8
Jamestown;A little rain;70;52;NNW;4;70%;65%;3
Massena;Sunny and pleasant;81;47;NNW;9;54%;27%;10
Montauk;Clouds and sun;74;60;SW;4;70%;60%;10
Montgomery;A little p.m. rain;79;59;SW;4;55%;81%;9
Monticello;A little p.m. rain;73;55;NW;4;54%;73%;11
New York;Inc. clouds;81;64;ENE;6;45%;91%;11
New York Jfk;Inc. clouds;78;64;SSW;9;58%;95%;11
New York Lga;Inc. clouds;82;67;S;7;43%;90%;11
Newburgh;A little p.m. rain;78;58;WSW;5;51%;79%;11
Niagara Falls;Variable cloudiness;78;58;WSW;5;47%;6%;7
Ogdensburg;Plenty of sunshine;79;50;N;8;51%;20%;10
Penn (Yan);Some sun, pleasant;77;54;SW;4;48%;16%;10
Plattsburgh;Mostly sunny;82;50;NNW;7;50%;28%;10
Poughkeepsie;Inc. clouds;80;60;SSW;3;50%;60%;10
Rochester;Partly sunny;80;58;WSW;6;47%;12%;10
Rome;Nice with some sun;79;54;NNE;4;54%;8%;10
Saranac Lake;Sunny and warmer;76;43;WNW;7;50%;20%;10
Shirley;Partly sunny;77;63;S;7;60%;80%;9
Syracuse;Partly sunny;80;54;WSW;5;55%;11%;10
Watertown;Sunny and pleasant;76;50;WNW;7;54%;15%;10
Wellsville;Periods of rain;71;53;NW;4;54%;67%;3
Westhampton Beach;Clouds and sun;76;58;SSW;6;60%;72%;10
White Plains;A bit of p.m. rain;80;60;E;6;48%;90%;10
