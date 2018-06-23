NY Forecast

NY Forecast for Monday, June 25, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany;Spotty showers;77;59;NNW;5;81%;100%;3

Binghamton;Spotty showers;72;55;NW;7;88%;88%;3

Buffalo;Spotty showers;69;58;NNE;6;88%;85%;3

Central Park;A t-storm in spots;87;69;W;2;67%;55%;7

Dansville;Spotty showers;72;56;NNW;4;83%;91%;3

Dunkirk;Spotty showers;69;58;NNE;8;88%;83%;3

East Hampton;A t-storm in spots;76;65;W;6;85%;53%;7

Elmira;Spotty showers;74;55;NNW;5;90%;88%;3

Farmingdale;A t-storm in spots;82;67;W;8;76%;53%;8

Fort Drum;Spotty showers;69;54;NNW;6;89%;83%;3

Fulton;Spotty showers;70;52;NNW;5;81%;82%;3

Glens Falls;Spotty showers;72;54;N;4;92%;92%;3

Islip;A t-storm in spots;81;68;WNW;8;73%;53%;8

Ithaca;Spotty showers;71;54;NW;6;95%;89%;3

Jamestown;A stray shower;69;56;N;7;91%;66%;3

Massena;A shower in the p.m.;71;52;N;5;85%;85%;3

Montauk;A t-storm in spots;77;66;WSW;4;85%;54%;7

Montgomery;Showers and t-storms;82;63;W;7;77%;76%;5

Monticello;Showers and t-storms;76;59;NW;6;81%;77%;5

New York;A t-storm in spots;85;69;NW;7;65%;55%;7

New York Jfk;Warmer with some sun;82;69;W;10;77%;42%;9

New York Lga;A t-storm in spots;88;70;W;8;61%;55%;8

Newburgh;Showers and t-storms;81;63;NNW;6;80%;79%;6

Niagara Falls;Rain and drizzle;69;58;NNW;6;88%;67%;2

Ogdensburg;A shower in the p.m.;69;52;NNW;5;85%;82%;3

Penn (Yan);Spotty showers;70;57;NNW;4;87%;89%;3

Plattsburgh;Spotty showers;69;52;NW;5;84%;92%;3

Poughkeepsie;Showers and t-storms;82;63;W;5;74%;80%;6

Rochester;Spotty showers;69;59;WNW;6;88%;80%;3

Rome;Spotty showers;72;54;NNW;6;90%;71%;3

Saranac Lake;Spotty showers;67;48;N;3;88%;91%;3

Shirley;A t-storm in spots;81;66;W;7;73%;52%;7

Syracuse;Spotty showers;71;55;NW;7;96%;71%;3

Watertown;A passing shower;71;50;N;7;87%;80%;3

Wellsville;A p.m. t-storm;69;56;N;6;84%;86%;3

Westhampton Beach;Partly sunny, warmer;80;64;WSW;7;75%;38%;7

White Plains;A t-storm in spots;83;65;W;6;71%;56%;7

_____

