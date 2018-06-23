NY Forecast
Updated 12:03 pm, Saturday, June 23, 2018
NY Forecast for Monday, June 25, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany;Spotty showers;77;59;NNW;5;81%;100%;3
Binghamton;Spotty showers;72;55;NW;7;88%;88%;3
Buffalo;Spotty showers;69;58;NNE;6;88%;85%;3
Central Park;A t-storm in spots;87;69;W;2;67%;55%;7
Dansville;Spotty showers;72;56;NNW;4;83%;91%;3
Dunkirk;Spotty showers;69;58;NNE;8;88%;83%;3
East Hampton;A t-storm in spots;76;65;W;6;85%;53%;7
Elmira;Spotty showers;74;55;NNW;5;90%;88%;3
Farmingdale;A t-storm in spots;82;67;W;8;76%;53%;8
Fort Drum;Spotty showers;69;54;NNW;6;89%;83%;3
Fulton;Spotty showers;70;52;NNW;5;81%;82%;3
Glens Falls;Spotty showers;72;54;N;4;92%;92%;3
Islip;A t-storm in spots;81;68;WNW;8;73%;53%;8
Ithaca;Spotty showers;71;54;NW;6;95%;89%;3
Jamestown;A stray shower;69;56;N;7;91%;66%;3
Massena;A shower in the p.m.;71;52;N;5;85%;85%;3
Montauk;A t-storm in spots;77;66;WSW;4;85%;54%;7
Montgomery;Showers and t-storms;82;63;W;7;77%;76%;5
Monticello;Showers and t-storms;76;59;NW;6;81%;77%;5
New York;A t-storm in spots;85;69;NW;7;65%;55%;7
New York Jfk;Warmer with some sun;82;69;W;10;77%;42%;9
New York Lga;A t-storm in spots;88;70;W;8;61%;55%;8
Newburgh;Showers and t-storms;81;63;NNW;6;80%;79%;6
Niagara Falls;Rain and drizzle;69;58;NNW;6;88%;67%;2
Ogdensburg;A shower in the p.m.;69;52;NNW;5;85%;82%;3
Penn (Yan);Spotty showers;70;57;NNW;4;87%;89%;3
Plattsburgh;Spotty showers;69;52;NW;5;84%;92%;3
Poughkeepsie;Showers and t-storms;82;63;W;5;74%;80%;6
Rochester;Spotty showers;69;59;WNW;6;88%;80%;3
Rome;Spotty showers;72;54;NNW;6;90%;71%;3
Saranac Lake;Spotty showers;67;48;N;3;88%;91%;3
Shirley;A t-storm in spots;81;66;W;7;73%;52%;7
Syracuse;Spotty showers;71;55;NW;7;96%;71%;3
Watertown;A passing shower;71;50;N;7;87%;80%;3
Wellsville;A p.m. t-storm;69;56;N;6;84%;86%;3
Westhampton Beach;Partly sunny, warmer;80;64;WSW;7;75%;38%;7
White Plains;A t-storm in spots;83;65;W;6;71%;56%;7
_____
