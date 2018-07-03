NY Forecast
Updated 8:04 pm, Monday, July 2, 2018
NY Forecast for Wednesday, July 4, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany;Partly sunny and hot;92;67;S;5;61%;41%;10
Binghamton;A stray p.m. t-storm;85;67;NW;5;71%;65%;10
Buffalo;Partly sunny;87;68;E;6;55%;39%;8
Central Park;Hazy and humid;92;76;N;2;65%;55%;11
Dansville;A t-storm around;90;66;SSE;4;56%;64%;9
Dunkirk;Partly sunny;85;69;E;7;65%;44%;9
East Hampton;Hazy sun and humid;81;70;SSW;6;85%;46%;11
Elmira;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;65;NNW;4;68%;68%;8
Farmingdale;Hazy sun and humid;85;73;S;8;77%;39%;11
Fort Drum;Sunshine, less humid;87;65;WSW;5;58%;8%;10
Fulton;Partly sunny;86;61;ENE;4;55%;16%;10
Glens Falls;Partly sunny and hot;92;63;NE;4;68%;36%;10
Islip;Hazy sun and humid;85;72;S;8;77%;37%;11
Ithaca;A t-storm around;87;62;SSW;5;67%;51%;10
Jamestown;A stray p.m. t-storm;83;68;ESE;5;79%;67%;7
Massena;Mostly sunny and hot;91;65;N;5;54%;2%;10
Montauk;Hazy sun and humid;82;71;SW;4;83%;63%;10
Montgomery;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;71;SSW;2;73%;70%;10
Monticello;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;69;NW;5;75%;65%;11
New York;Hazy sun, hot, humid;92;76;SSE;7;65%;44%;11
New York Jfk;Humid with hazy sun;84;73;S;10;82%;44%;11
New York Lga;Hazy sun and humid;91;76;SSE;8;61%;55%;11
Newburgh;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;71;SSE;5;75%;66%;10
Niagara Falls;Clouds and sun;87;66;E;6;56%;0%;10
Ogdensburg;Mostly sunny;90;64;S;4;53%;6%;10
Penn (Yan);A t-storm around;87;64;NW;3;59%;55%;10
Plattsburgh;Partly sunny;89;64;W;6;59%;6%;10
Poughkeepsie;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;70;SSE;3;72%;66%;10
Rochester;Clouds and sun;86;63;SE;6;57%;24%;8
Rome;Partly sunny;89;63;N;5;64%;30%;10
Saranac Lake;Partly sunny, warm;86;52;N;4;60%;7%;10
Shirley;Humid with hazy sun;85;70;S;7;81%;29%;11
Syracuse;Partly sunny;88;65;WSW;6;64%;26%;10
Watertown;Mostly sunny, warm;86;60;SSE;4;61%;7%;10
Wellsville;A stray p.m. t-storm;86;67;E;5;67%;59%;8
Westhampton Beach;Humid with hazy sun;85;69;SSW;6;73%;35%;11
White Plains;Hazy sun, very warm;89;71;S;5;72%;44%;11
