NY Forecast
NY Forecast for Monday, August 13, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany;An afternoon shower;79;66;ENE;4;82%;69%;3
Binghamton;Spotty showers;76;64;ENE;5;84%;81%;2
Buffalo;A passing shower;82;66;E;7;64%;66%;7
Central Park;Showers and t-storms;80;72;ENE;2;83%;83%;2
Dansville;Spotty showers;82;65;SE;6;65%;74%;3
Dunkirk;A shower;80;65;E;7;68%;67%;8
East Hampton;Spotty showers;80;73;E;6;86%;87%;2
Elmira;Rainy times;81;65;ESE;4;81%;87%;3
Farmingdale;Showers and t-storms;81;71;ENE;8;84%;84%;2
Fort Drum;Partial sunshine;84;65;S;6;66%;39%;7
Fulton;A shower in the p.m.;83;65;ESE;4;63%;67%;6
Glens Falls;A shower in the p.m.;79;63;NE;4;78%;66%;4
Islip;Showers and t-storms;81;73;ENE;7;81%;83%;2
Ithaca;Spotty showers;79;64;SE;5;79%;76%;3
Jamestown;A p.m. t-storm;78;63;E;6;69%;66%;6
Massena;Sunny;84;63;ENE;6;65%;23%;8
Montauk;Cloudy with showers;80;72;ESE;4;88%;93%;2
Montgomery;Showers;79;66;NNE;6;86%;92%;2
Monticello;Spotty showers;77;65;NE;6;87%;86%;4
New York;Showers and t-storms;81;74;ENE;6;79%;83%;2
New York Jfk;Showers and t-storms;82;73;ENE;10;84%;83%;2
New York Lga;Showers and t-storms;83;74;ENE;9;76%;82%;2
Newburgh;Showers;80;68;NE;5;87%;92%;2
Niagara Falls;A shower in the p.m.;83;66;ENE;7;63%;82%;6
Ogdensburg;Mostly sunny;84;64;NE;5;68%;34%;8
Penn (Yan);Spotty showers;79;67;SSW;4;74%;73%;4
Plattsburgh;Mostly sunny;81;63;S;5;68%;36%;6
Poughkeepsie;Showers;80;68;NNE;4;80%;91%;3
Rochester;A shower;82;66;E;7;75%;70%;5
Rome;A shower in the p.m.;82;66;ENE;6;73%;65%;4
Saranac Lake;Sunshine and nice;79;54;N;4;65%;38%;6
Shirley;Showers and t-storms;81;73;E;6;87%;84%;2
Syracuse;A shower in the p.m.;81;66;SE;6;78%;66%;4
Watertown;Partly sunny;84;64;SSE;5;64%;39%;8
Wellsville;Spotty showers;79;64;ENE;5;69%;72%;3
Westhampton Beach;Showers and t-storms;81;72;ESE;6;81%;84%;2
White Plains;Showers and t-storms;79;69;ENE;7;84%;83%;2
_____
