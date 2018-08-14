NY Forecast for Wednesday, August 15, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany;Thunderstorms;80;65;SSW;5;80%;86%;3

Binghamton;Thunderstorms;71;62;W;6;93%;79%;2

Buffalo;Brief showers;79;70;WSW;8;74%;66%;7

Central Park;Showers and t-storms;81;70;WSW;2;80%;70%;4

Dansville;Showers and t-storms;76;64;WSW;5;82%;77%;3

Dunkirk;A shower or two;79;69;SW;7;76%;61%;6

East Hampton;A t-storm in spots;81;71;SW;7;84%;64%;6

Elmira;Showers and t-storms;74;62;W;5;90%;77%;3

Farmingdale;Showers and t-storms;82;70;WSW;9;77%;76%;6

Fort Drum;Showers and t-storms;77;67;SSW;5;91%;79%;4

Fulton;Showers and t-storms;77;66;SSW;5;80%;77%;2

Glens Falls;Showers and t-storms;80;64;S;4;87%;88%;3

Islip;Showers and t-storms;82;70;WSW;9;77%;76%;6

Ithaca;Showers and t-storms;73;60;SW;6;94%;79%;4

Jamestown;Spotty showers;75;62;WSW;7;82%;66%;5

Massena;Heavy p.m. showers;82;65;SW;4;83%;79%;5

Montauk;A t-storm in spots;82;71;SW;5;87%;64%;6

Montgomery;A heavy thunderstorm;80;65;WSW;5;83%;66%;3

Monticello;Thunderstorms;76;63;W;5;86%;73%;3

New York;Showers and t-storms;81;70;WSW;6;79%;70%;4

New York Jfk;Showers and t-storms;82;71;WSW;11;80%;70%;7

New York Lga;Showers and t-storms;84;72;WSW;9;70%;71%;5

Newburgh;Thunderstorms;80;65;WSW;5;86%;73%;2

Niagara Falls;A shower or two;83;68;W;6;69%;58%;4

Ogdensburg;Showers and t-storms;81;67;SSW;4;84%;71%;4

Penn (Yan);Showers and t-storms;74;66;WSW;5;88%;78%;2

Plattsburgh;Showers and t-storms;81;65;SSW;5;81%;87%;3

Poughkeepsie;Thunderstorms;80;65;SSW;3;81%;75%;3

Rochester;A few showers;78;67;WSW;6;86%;78%;3

Rome;Showers and t-storms;77;65;W;4;87%;85%;3

Saranac Lake;Showers and t-storms;77;59;WSW;3;87%;83%;2

Shirley;Showers and t-storms;82;70;SW;8;79%;76%;5

Syracuse;Showers and t-storms;76;65;SW;5;94%;82%;2

Watertown;Showers and t-storms;78;65;SSW;5;89%;77%;2

Wellsville;Brief showers;75;64;WSW;6;79%;84%;3

Westhampton Beach;Showers and t-storms;83;69;SW;8;77%;77%;7

White Plains;Showers and t-storms;81;67;WSW;6;79%;71%;4

