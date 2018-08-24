NY Forecast
NY Forecast for Saturday, August 25, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany;Fog in the morning;83;59;SSE;5;57%;5%;7
Binghamton;Areas of morning fog;78;58;S;5;62%;10%;7
Buffalo;Mostly sunny;80;66;SE;7;60%;26%;7
Central Park;Sunny and pleasant;82;66;S;1;52%;6%;7
Dansville;Mostly sunny;83;61;S;6;54%;27%;7
Dunkirk;Sunshine and nice;80;66;SE;7;59%;12%;7
East Hampton;Sunny and delightful;79;62;S;5;57%;8%;7
Elmira;Areas of morning fog;82;56;S;4;59%;9%;7
Farmingdale;Sunny and pleasant;81;65;SSW;6;52%;7%;7
Fort Drum;Mostly sunny;81;64;SSE;9;68%;30%;7
Fulton;Sunshine, pleasant;81;61;S;5;57%;13%;7
Glens Falls;Sunny and delightful;82;58;SSW;6;64%;5%;7
Islip;Sunny and beautiful;81;64;S;6;51%;6%;7
Ithaca;Fog in the morning;80;59;SSE;5;61%;10%;7
Jamestown;Nice with sunshine;75;59;SSE;7;61%;27%;7
Massena;Mostly sunny;84;60;SSW;9;60%;7%;6
Montauk;Sunny and beautiful;79;64;SSW;3;62%;7%;7
Montgomery;Fog in the morning;83;58;SSW;4;60%;6%;7
Monticello;Areas of morning fog;79;56;SW;5;62%;8%;7
New York;Sunny and nice;82;66;SSE;6;49%;5%;7
New York Jfk;Sunny and pleasant;81;67;SSW;8;57%;6%;7
New York Lga;Sunny and beautiful;84;69;S;7;46%;6%;7
Newburgh;Sunny and pleasant;83;60;SSE;4;60%;6%;7
Niagara Falls;Mostly cloudy;81;67;SE;7;59%;51%;7
Ogdensburg;Mostly sunny;83;61;S;8;62%;10%;6
Penn (Yan);Mostly sunny;81;62;SSW;5;56%;11%;7
Plattsburgh;Nice with sunshine;84;59;SW;7;58%;5%;6
Poughkeepsie;Sunshine, pleasant;83;59;S;2;56%;6%;7
Rochester;Mostly sunny;83;64;SSE;6;62%;11%;7
Rome;Mostly sunny, warmer;81;61;ESE;5;67%;11%;7
Saranac Lake;Mostly sunny, warmer;79;50;SSE;6;61%;7%;7
Shirley;Sunny and nice;81;61;S;5;54%;6%;7
Syracuse;Mostly sunny;82;61;S;5;64%;13%;7
Watertown;Mostly sunny, nice;80;61;SSE;8;66%;12%;7
Wellsville;Fog in the morning;79;60;SSE;5;56%;26%;7
Westhampton Beach;Sunny and beautiful;81;57;SSW;5;54%;6%;7
White Plains;Sunny and delightful;82;62;SSW;5;53%;7%;7
_____
