NY Forecast for Friday, September 14, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany;Warmer with a shower;81;65;SSE;4;74%;45%;2

Binghamton;A passing shower;75;64;SE;5;90%;69%;2

Buffalo;Cloudy with a shower;80;68;ESE;6;78%;67%;1

Central Park;A shower in places;76;68;E;5;90%;59%;2

Dansville;Cloudy with a shower;80;67;SE;3;79%;67%;1

Dunkirk;A shower;80;67;SE;6;81%;68%;2

East Hampton;Low clouds may break;73;67;ENE;7;92%;35%;1

Elmira;A shower;79;68;SE;3;84%;69%;2

Farmingdale;A shower in places;75;65;E;9;90%;58%;2

Fort Drum;Mostly cloudy;82;65;SSE;5;78%;33%;4

Fulton;Cloudy with a shower;80;67;SE;3;74%;66%;3

Glens Falls;Mostly cloudy, humid;79;62;N;4;83%;29%;4

Islip;A stray shower;77;67;ENE;8;87%;55%;2

Ithaca;Cloudy with a shower;77;65;SE;3;88%;67%;1

Jamestown;A shower;76;65;SE;6;89%;67%;2

Massena;Mostly sunny, warm;81;58;E;5;73%;8%;5

Montauk;Low clouds may break;73;66;ENE;6;93%;31%;1

Montgomery;A shower in spots;75;66;ENE;6;90%;66%;2

Monticello;A shower in places;75;64;E;6;90%;66%;2

New York;A stray shower;76;68;ENE;7;90%;59%;2

New York Jfk;A shower in spots;76;66;E;11;93%;55%;2

New York Lga;A shower in places;77;69;E;10;79%;59%;2

Newburgh;A shower in spots;77;67;NE;5;90%;55%;2

Niagara Falls;A t-storm in spots;79;67;ESE;7;82%;55%;3

Ogdensburg;Partly sunny, warm;81;61;NE;5;74%;15%;5

Penn (Yan);Cloudy with a shower;78;66;S;3;84%;66%;1

Plattsburgh;Partly sunny;79;57;WSW;3;73%;7%;5

Poughkeepsie;A quick shower;75;66;E;4;84%;55%;2

Rochester;Cloudy with a shower;80;68;ESE;6;83%;66%;2

Rome;A passing shower;80;66;E;5;82%;66%;2

Saranac Lake;Mainly cloudy, warm;78;49;SE;3;74%;8%;4

Shirley;More clouds than sun;76;68;ENE;6;91%;30%;2

Syracuse;Cloudy with a shower;79;66;SE;6;87%;66%;1

Watertown;Mostly cloudy, warm;82;65;SE;5;74%;34%;4

Wellsville;A shower;78;67;SE;5;81%;69%;2

Westhampton Beach;Mostly cloudy;74;65;ENE;8;86%;37%;2

White Plains;A stray shower;73;64;E;7;91%;55%;1

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather