NY Forecast
NY Forecast for Wednesday, October 17, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany;Mostly sunny;54;40;S;10;54%;8%;3
Binghamton;Mostly sunny;49;36;SW;10;61%;23%;4
Buffalo;Partly sunny, windy;53;45;WSW;18;54%;62%;3
Central Park;Mostly sunny, cooler;58;46;WSW;15;48%;4%;4
Dansville;Partly sunny;55;40;WSW;8;54%;61%;3
Dunkirk;Partly sunny, breezy;53;45;WSW;14;54%;61%;3
East Hampton;Mostly sunny;57;50;W;11;48%;6%;4
Elmira;Lots of sun, cooler;55;38;SW;8;54%;27%;4
Farmingdale;Mostly sunny;56;45;W;11;51%;4%;4
Fort Drum;Partly sunny;49;38;WSW;12;74%;74%;2
Fulton;Partly sunny;53;43;SW;12;57%;66%;3
Glens Falls;Partly sunny;53;37;SSW;9;58%;21%;3
Islip;Mostly sunny, cooler;57;47;WSW;9;47%;4%;4
Ithaca;Mostly sunny, cooler;52;37;SW;10;60%;29%;4
Jamestown;Partly sunny, chilly;49;39;SW;12;65%;60%;4
Massena;Partly sunny;51;41;SW;14;63%;69%;2
Montauk;Mostly sunny;57;49;WSW;11;55%;4%;4
Montgomery;Mostly sunny;56;38;SW;8;52%;4%;4
Monticello;Mostly sunny;52;36;WSW;8;56%;9%;4
New York;Mostly sunny, cooler;58;47;WSW;16;44%;4%;4
New York Jfk;Mostly sunny, cooler;58;46;W;14;52%;4%;4
New York Lga;Mostly sunny, breezy;60;48;WSW;15;43%;4%;4
Newburgh;Mostly sunny;57;41;SW;7;59%;4%;4
Niagara Falls;Sun and some clouds;53;43;WSW;15;59%;33%;3
Ogdensburg;Clouds and sun;50;41;SW;10;61%;40%;2
Penn (Yan);Partly sunny, cooler;54;41;SW;10;56%;30%;3
Plattsburgh;Partly sunny;52;41;SSW;10;53%;28%;3
Poughkeepsie;Mostly sunny;56;38;SW;8;50%;4%;4
Rochester;Cooler with some sun;53;44;SW;12;57%;36%;3
Rome;Partial sunshine;51;38;WSW;11;68%;66%;2
Saranac Lake;Partly sunny, chilly;43;36;WSW;11;74%;65%;2
Shirley;Mostly sunny;58;47;WSW;9;51%;4%;4
Syracuse;Cooler with some sun;52;42;SW;13;60%;36%;3
Watertown;Partly sunny;52;42;WSW;15;65%;70%;2
Wellsville;Mostly sunny;51;41;WSW;9;57%;26%;4
Westhampton Beach;Mostly sunny, cooler;57;44;W;11;51%;4%;4
White Plains;Mostly sunny;56;42;WSW;10;51%;4%;4
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather