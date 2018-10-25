NY Forecast
NY Forecast for Saturday, October 27, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany;Chilly with some sun;50;38;SE;5;59%;77%;2
Binghamton;Inc. clouds;47;35;ESE;5;72%;89%;3
Buffalo;Mostly cloudy;53;41;ESE;7;68%;66%;1
Central Park;Inc. clouds;53;47;ENE;2;60%;80%;3
Dansville;Periods of sun;55;38;SE;4;61%;76%;2
Dunkirk;Mostly cloudy;53;41;SE;6;67%;82%;1
East Hampton;Clouds and sun;52;45;ESE;5;54%;84%;2
Elmira;Mostly cloudy;52;37;SE;3;66%;91%;1
Farmingdale;Inc. clouds;52;46;ENE;4;61%;81%;3
Fort Drum;A little p.m. rain;45;34;E;4;80%;66%;1
Fulton;Inc. clouds;50;37;ESE;3;68%;64%;2
Glens Falls;Chilly with some sun;47;32;NE;4;68%;42%;2
Islip;Inc. clouds;53;47;E;5;56%;81%;3
Ithaca;Inc. clouds;51;36;SE;5;70%;85%;3
Jamestown;Mostly cloudy;50;37;SE;6;69%;70%;1
Massena;Partly sunny;45;28;E;5;67%;31%;2
Montauk;Clouds and sun, cool;51;46;ESE;3;55%;83%;2
Montgomery;Inc. clouds;51;38;ENE;3;68%;80%;3
Monticello;Inc. clouds;50;38;E;5;63%;85%;3
New York;Inc. clouds;53;47;E;5;52%;80%;3
New York Jfk;Inc. clouds;53;48;E;6;63%;80%;3
New York Lga;Inc. clouds;55;49;ENE;6;53%;80%;3
Newburgh;Inc. clouds;52;42;E;5;63%;84%;3
Niagara Falls;Cloudy;52;40;SE;6;68%;77%;1
Ogdensburg;A little p.m. rain;44;32;NE;2;69%;66%;1
Penn (Yan);Partly sunny;52;38;SE;5;64%;81%;2
Plattsburgh;Mostly sunny;43;30;NE;4;62%;33%;2
Poughkeepsie;Inc. clouds;52;38;ESE;3;61%;82%;3
Rochester;Periods of sun;52;40;SE;6;71%;68%;2
Rome;Inc. clouds;49;35;E;3;77%;80%;2
Saranac Lake;Partly sunny, cold;39;26;E;4;79%;38%;2
Shirley;Inc. clouds;53;45;E;5;56%;84%;3
Syracuse;Inc. clouds;50;36;E;4;71%;64%;2
Watertown;A little p.m. rain;47;36;ENE;4;75%;66%;1
Wellsville;Mostly cloudy;50;38;SE;6;63%;78%;1
Westhampton Beach;Partly sunny, cool;52;43;E;3;60%;88%;2
White Plains;Inc. clouds;51;42;E;3;60%;80%;3
