NY Forecast for Wednesday, October 31, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany;Mostly sunny;49;31;SSW;9;57%;3%;3
Binghamton;Partly sunny, breezy;47;37;SSE;15;68%;22%;3
Buffalo;Mostly cloudy;52;46;S;10;62%;55%;2
Central Park;Mostly sunny, breezy;56;47;WNW;17;54%;0%;3
Dansville;Clouds and sun;54;42;S;14;60%;25%;3
Dunkirk;Becoming cloudy;53;46;S;7;62%;56%;3
East Hampton;Mostly sunny, breezy;52;41;NW;15;57%;2%;3
Elmira;Breezy with some sun;54;38;S;14;60%;25%;3
Farmingdale;Mostly sunny, breezy;54;40;NW;14;55%;0%;3
Fort Drum;Partly sunny;44;34;S;6;74%;54%;3
Fulton;Partly sunny;47;37;N;14;58%;54%;3
Glens Falls;Partly sunny;47;29;W;6;64%;8%;2
Islip;Mostly sunny, breezy;54;40;WNW;14;51%;0%;3
Ithaca;Partly sunny, breezy;48;38;SSE;14;71%;25%;3
Jamestown;Becoming cloudy;50;44;S;6;74%;27%;3
Massena;Clouds breaking;44;29;SSW;9;71%;28%;2
Montauk;Mostly sunny, breezy;53;42;NNW;14;58%;2%;3
Montgomery;Mostly sunny, breezy;53;34;W;15;60%;1%;3
Monticello;Mostly sunny, breezy;49;34;WNW;14;64%;9%;3
New York;Mostly sunny, breezy;56;47;W;17;49%;0%;3
New York Jfk;Mostly sunny, breezy;55;44;NW;15;56%;0%;3
New York Lga;Mostly sunny, breezy;58;48;WNW;17;48%;0%;3
Newburgh;Breezy with sunshine;53;36;SW;14;59%;1%;3
Niagara Falls;Turning out cloudy;52;44;S;7;67%;56%;3
Ogdensburg;Some sun returning;45;32;S;6;65%;57%;2
Penn (Yan);Partly sunny, breezy;52;41;SSW;14;63%;55%;3
Plattsburgh;Clouds breaking;44;29;WSW;6;64%;22%;2
Poughkeepsie;Mostly sunny, breezy;53;34;ESE;15;57%;0%;3
Rochester;Partly sunny, breezy;52;41;S;14;58%;56%;3
Rome;Periods of sun;46;32;E;8;71%;27%;3
Saranac Lake;Clouds breaking;37;24;SW;6;81%;25%;2
Shirley;Mostly sunny, breezy;54;38;WNW;14;55%;0%;3
Syracuse;Partly sunny;48;37;SSE;14;67%;41%;3
Watertown;Partly sunny;46;34;SSE;7;70%;43%;3
Wellsville;Sun and clouds;52;43;S;8;55%;25%;3
Westhampton Beach;Mostly sunny, breezy;53;35;NNE;15;57%;1%;3
White Plains;Sunshine and breezy;52;39;NNW;17;56%;0%;3
