NY Forecast
NY Forecast for Friday, November 2, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany;Spotty showers;54;48;ENE;5;85%;95%;1
Binghamton;Brief showers;48;46;E;6;90%;95%;1
Buffalo;Cooler with rain;48;44;ENE;7;84%;94%;1
Central Park;Partly sunny;68;62;S;3;75%;86%;3
Dansville;Cooler with rain;48;44;ENE;3;86%;94%;1
Dunkirk;Cooler with rain;48;45;ENE;6;83%;95%;1
East Hampton;Sun and clouds;63;57;SSW;7;81%;67%;2
Elmira;A touch of rain;50;47;NE;3;89%;94%;1
Farmingdale;Clouds and sun;66;59;SSW;7;76%;72%;3
Fort Drum;A little rain;48;38;NE;3;96%;92%;1
Fulton;Occasional rain;48;42;NE;2;83%;95%;1
Glens Falls;A bit of rain;51;43;NNE;3;93%;95%;1
Islip;Sunny intervals;66;59;SSW;7;75%;71%;3
Ithaca;A little rain;47;44;ENE;5;92%;93%;1
Jamestown;Cooler with rain;45;41;NE;6;92%;98%;1
Massena;Mostly cloudy;47;37;E;5;89%;81%;1
Montauk;Partly sunny, nice;62;57;SW;6;84%;67%;3
Montgomery;Mostly cloudy;61;52;NE;4;88%;87%;1
Monticello;A few showers;56;50;ESE;4;87%;96%;1
New York;Clouds and sun;68;62;S;6;72%;86%;3
New York Jfk;Partly sunny;67;60;SSW;8;79%;70%;3
New York Lga;Partly sunny, warm;69;63;S;8;68%;78%;3
Newburgh;Decreasing clouds;59;54;ESE;4;87%;83%;1
Niagara Falls;Cooler with rain;48;43;NE;7;86%;96%;1
Ogdensburg;A little p.m. rain;48;39;NE;3;85%;90%;1
Penn (Yan);A bit of rain;47;44;NNE;3;89%;95%;1
Plattsburgh;Spotty showers;48;40;ESE;2;86%;96%;1
Poughkeepsie;Decreasing clouds;59;53;N;2;83%;88%;1
Rochester;A little rain;48;44;NE;5;85%;95%;1
Rome;A little rain;49;44;ENE;3;95%;94%;1
Saranac Lake;Spotty showers;45;38;ENE;2;92%;97%;1
Shirley;Sunny intervals;66;59;SSW;7;77%;65%;3
Syracuse;A touch of rain;48;43;ENE;4;93%;95%;1
Watertown;A touch of rain;48;40;NE;3;93%;92%;1
Wellsville;Cooler with rain;48;46;SE;6;85%;94%;1
Westhampton Beach;Partly sunny;64;57;SW;7;82%;66%;3
White Plains;Clouds and sun;65;57;SE;4;78%;88%;3
_____
