NY Forecast for Saturday, November 3, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany;Periods of rain;66;49;N;7;84%;93%;1

Binghamton;A little p.m. rain;61;38;NNW;9;87%;86%;1

Buffalo;A passing shower;49;40;W;8;92%;66%;1

Central Park;Spotty showers;70;60;SSW;7;86%;92%;1

Dansville;Cloudy with a shower;53;39;NNW;5;83%;80%;1

Dunkirk;A passing shower;50;39;NNW;6;90%;66%;1

East Hampton;Breezy with rain;64;58;SSW;15;97%;89%;1

Elmira;Spotty showers;61;39;N;7;79%;85%;1

Farmingdale;Cloudy with showers;66;56;SSW;16;90%;94%;1

Fort Drum;Occasional rain;45;36;NNW;6;97%;80%;1

Fulton;Cloudy with a shower;52;38;WNW;5;83%;80%;1

Glens Falls;Periods of rain;61;47;NE;3;91%;91%;1

Islip;Cloudy with showers;66;57;SW;15;88%;95%;1

Ithaca;Spotty showers;59;37;NNW;8;94%;86%;1

Jamestown;A passing shower;47;35;NNW;8;93%;66%;1

Massena;Occasional rain;44;36;NE;11;92%;82%;1

Montauk;Periods of rain;64;58;SSW;11;95%;90%;1

Montgomery;Cloudy with showers;68;51;SSW;9;90%;96%;1

Monticello;Cloudy with showers;64;46;WNW;7;88%;100%;1

New York;Spotty showers;70;60;NW;9;83%;92%;1

New York Jfk;Spotty showers;67;57;SSW;17;95%;91%;1

New York Lga;Spotty showers;71;61;S;14;80%;93%;1

Newburgh;Cloudy with showers;68;51;SW;7;81%;95%;1

Niagara Falls;Rain and drizzle;47;39;NW;9;87%;78%;1

Ogdensburg;A touch of rain;45;38;NNE;7;96%;82%;1

Penn (Yan);Cloudy with a shower;55;38;NNW;6;84%;80%;1

Plattsburgh;A little rain;47;39;NNW;4;90%;87%;1

Poughkeepsie;Cloudy with showers;67;53;SSE;7;87%;95%;1

Rochester;Cloudy with a shower;50;40;S;6;91%;80%;1

Rome;Spotty showers;58;40;W;6;95%;89%;1

Saranac Lake;Periods of rain;48;37;WNW;4;96%;90%;1

Shirley;Spotty showers;66;59;SSW;14;86%;93%;1

Syracuse;Cloudy with a shower;54;39;WNW;7;88%;82%;1

Watertown;A touch of rain;46;35;N;8;94%;80%;1

Wellsville;Cloudy with a shower;56;38;NW;7;75%;80%;1

Westhampton Beach;Cloudy with showers;65;56;SSW;15;90%;95%;1

White Plains;Spotty showers;67;55;S;8;92%;93%;1

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather