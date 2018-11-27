NY Forecast

NY Forecast for Wednesday, November 28, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany;Cloudy, snow showers;40;33;WNW;14;69%;73%;1

Binghamton;A little snow, windy;33;28;WNW;20;81%;80%;1

Buffalo;Cloudy, snow showers;36;33;W;23;81%;90%;1

Central Park;Windy with some sun;44;36;WNW;23;56%;13%;2

Dansville;A little snow, windy;36;31;WNW;18;74%;86%;0

Dunkirk;A couple of squalls;36;33;W;23;77%;80%;1

East Hampton;Breezy with some sun;44;38;WNW;20;66%;30%;2

Elmira;A little snow, windy;37;31;WNW;18;68%;80%;1

Farmingdale;Partly sunny, breezy;44;36;WNW;17;56%;18%;1

Fort Drum;Cloudy, snow showers;35;27;NW;10;92%;86%;0

Fulton;A couple of squalls;38;32;NW;15;77%;86%;0

Glens Falls;A bit of snow;38;30;NW;8;78%;64%;1

Islip;Partly sunny, breezy;45;36;WNW;15;62%;20%;1

Ithaca;A little snow, windy;35;29;WNW;19;85%;83%;0

Jamestown;A couple of squalls;32;26;WNW;20;88%;87%;1

Massena;A snow shower;36;28;NW;10;90%;67%;0

Montauk;Partly sunny, breezy;45;38;NW;15;66%;31%;1

Montgomery;Snow flurries;43;33;NW;15;60%;60%;1

Monticello;Cloudy, snow showers;37;31;WNW;14;78%;70%;1

New York;Partly sunny, windy;44;36;WNW;24;61%;12%;2

New York Jfk;Partly sunny, windy;45;36;WNW;25;59%;12%;2

New York Lga;Windy with some sun;45;38;WNW;24;52%;13%;2

Newburgh;Mostly cloudy;43;34;WNW;14;71%;49%;1

Niagara Falls;Morning flurries;37;32;WNW;23;79%;67%;1

Ogdensburg;Cloudy, snow showers;37;28;WNW;9;85%;75%;0

Penn (Yan);A little snow, windy;35;29;WNW;18;79%;86%;1

Plattsburgh;Cloudy, snow showers;37;30;NNW;9;83%;74%;0

Poughkeepsie;Mostly cloudy;44;33;NW;14;58%;48%;1

Rochester;A couple of squalls;36;33;WNW;18;88%;86%;0

Rome;A little snow;35;31;WNW;14;90%;90%;0

Saranac Lake;A little snow;32;26;NW;8;95%;83%;0

Shirley;Partly sunny;45;36;WNW;15;61%;25%;1

Syracuse;A couple of squalls;35;32;WNW;15;83%;83%;0

Watertown;A couple of squalls;37;31;NW;12;82%;71%;0

Wellsville;A couple of squalls;34;29;WNW;19;76%;82%;1

Westhampton Beach;Partly sunny;45;33;WNW;17;57%;28%;1

White Plains;Partly sunny, breezy;44;34;WNW;19;56%;19%;1

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather