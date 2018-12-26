NY Forecast
NY Forecast for Thursday, December 27, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany;Mostly sunny;33;25;SSE;5;45%;59%;2
Binghamton;Sun, then clouds;34;31;SSE;6;75%;70%;2
Buffalo;Inc. clouds;43;40;SSE;11;66%;77%;2
Central Park;Sun, then clouds;41;38;SE;3;63%;79%;2
Dansville;Inc. clouds;42;38;SSE;8;69%;78%;2
Dunkirk;Inc. clouds;43;40;SSE;10;66%;78%;2
East Hampton;Some sun;38;32;SSE;6;56%;53%;2
Elmira;Sun, then clouds;41;36;SSE;5;72%;65%;2
Farmingdale;Sun, some clouds;40;36;SE;4;66%;76%;2
Fort Drum;Partly sunny;29;27;SSE;6;61%;57%;2
Fulton;Inc. clouds;34;32;SE;5;62%;89%;2
Glens Falls;Mostly sunny;29;22;S;3;55%;68%;2
Islip;Partly sunny;41;32;SSE;5;54%;73%;2
Ithaca;Inc. clouds;37;34;SSE;7;75%;76%;2
Jamestown;Inc. clouds;40;37;SSE;11;77%;78%;2
Massena;Some sun;22;18;ENE;5;68%;64%;2
Montauk;Partly sunny;38;35;SE;4;59%;47%;2
Montgomery;Sun, some clouds;38;30;ESE;3;67%;77%;2
Monticello;Sun, some clouds;35;26;SSE;4;64%;71%;2
New York;Inc. clouds;41;38;SE;5;53%;79%;2
New York Jfk;Inc. clouds;41;38;SE;7;69%;74%;2
New York Lga;Some sun;41;38;SE;8;62%;79%;2
Newburgh;Partly sunny;38;30;SE;5;63%;72%;2
Niagara Falls;Mostly cloudy;41;38;S;8;69%;78%;1
Ogdensburg;Sun, some clouds;25;22;ESE;5;62%;58%;2
Penn (Yan);Inc. clouds;39;36;S;7;74%;66%;2
Plattsburgh;Mostly sunny;22;19;SSE;2;64%;64%;2
Poughkeepsie;Sun, some clouds;39;29;SE;2;60%;83%;2
Rochester;Inc. clouds;39;35;S;10;67%;81%;2
Rome;Sun, some clouds;33;27;ESE;5;69%;59%;2
Saranac Lake;Mostly sunny;23;17;SSE;2;66%;61%;2
Shirley;Partly sunny;40;28;SSE;5;55%;63%;2
Syracuse;Sun, then clouds;33;30;ESE;6;72%;85%;2
Watertown;Partly sunny;30;27;SSE;5;64%;78%;2
Wellsville;Inc. clouds;40;36;S;8;58%;76%;2
Westhampton Beach;Partly sunny;39;30;SE;3;61%;60%;2
White Plains;Partly sunny;39;34;ESE;5;61%;77%;2
_____
