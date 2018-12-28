NY Forecast
NY Forecast for Saturday, December 29, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany;Mostly cloudy;43;19;NW;14;63%;7%;1
Binghamton;Colder;36;20;NNW;14;80%;38%;1
Buffalo;Rain and snow shower;37;25;WNW;19;79%;60%;1
Central Park;Partly sunny, breezy;51;32;NNW;18;52%;4%;2
Dansville;Rain and snow shower;38;24;N;14;69%;60%;1
Dunkirk;Rain and snow shower;36;26;W;18;81%;62%;1
East Hampton;Partly sunny, breezy;50;29;NW;14;62%;6%;2
Elmira;Cooler;41;25;NNW;14;66%;41%;1
Farmingdale;Partly sunny, breezy;50;30;NW;14;59%;4%;2
Fort Drum;Rain and snow shower;33;10;NNE;14;75%;59%;1
Fulton;Rain and snow shower;38;17;N;15;70%;61%;1
Glens Falls;Colder in the p.m.;42;14;NNW;14;66%;13%;1
Islip;Partly sunny, breezy;52;28;NW;14;51%;4%;2
Ithaca;Rain and snow shower;36;20;NNW;14;82%;62%;1
Jamestown;Rain and snow shower;33;24;NW;14;86%;63%;1
Massena;A bit of ice;32;1;NW;14;73%;51%;1
Montauk;Partly sunny, breezy;49;30;NW;15;69%;5%;2
Montgomery;Partly sunny, breezy;47;25;WNW;14;60%;12%;2
Monticello;Partly sunny, cooler;41;20;WNW;15;75%;22%;1
New York;Partly sunny, cooler;51;32;NW;18;49%;4%;2
New York Jfk;Partly sunny, breezy;50;31;NNW;17;59%;5%;2
New York Lga;Partly sunny, breezy;51;33;NNW;18;55%;4%;2
Newburgh;Partly sunny, breezy;48;25;WNW;14;62%;10%;2
Niagara Falls;Cloudy and colder;36;24;WNW;19;79%;42%;1
Ogdensburg;Rain and snow shower;32;6;NNW;14;79%;53%;1
Penn (Yan);Rain and snow shower;38;23;NNW;14;73%;59%;1
Plattsburgh;Colder in the p.m.;38;7;NW;15;68%;41%;1
Poughkeepsie;Partly sunny, breezy;48;23;NW;14;59%;10%;2
Rochester;Rain and snow shower;38;22;WNW;14;79%;61%;1
Rome;Rain and snow shower;36;16;NNW;15;84%;58%;1
Saranac Lake;Rain and snow shower;33;-3;NW;14;81%;61%;0
Shirley;Partly sunny, breezy;52;24;NW;14;55%;4%;2
Syracuse;Rain and snow shower;37;17;N;14;76%;57%;1
Watertown;Rain and snow shower;36;11;NNE;14;78%;59%;1
Wellsville;Colder;35;24;WNW;15;75%;44%;1
Westhampton Beach;Partly sunny, breezy;52;21;NW;14;61%;4%;2
White Plains;Partly sunny, breezy;49;27;NW;18;57%;4%;2
