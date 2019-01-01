NY Forecast
NY Forecast for Wednesday, January 2, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany;Colder;30;21;SSE;6;38%;42%;2
Binghamton;Clouds and sun;29;26;SSW;4;64%;43%;2
Buffalo;Clouds and sun;33;28;S;5;60%;37%;2
Central Park;Much colder;38;33;S;4;44%;46%;2
Dansville;Clouds and sun;37;30;SW;3;61%;46%;2
Dunkirk;Partly sunny;34;28;SSW;4;62%;50%;2
East Hampton;Much colder;35;28;SSE;6;41%;46%;2
Elmira;Clouds and sun;36;30;SSW;2;62%;42%;2
Farmingdale;Much colder;36;31;S;5;47%;53%;2
Fort Drum;Clouds and sun;25;19;SSE;4;51%;59%;2
Fulton;Clouds and sun;30;23;SSE;2;53%;55%;2
Glens Falls;Clouds and sun;30;21;SSW;2;47%;70%;2
Islip;Much colder;37;28;SSE;6;37%;52%;2
Ithaca;Clouds and sun;32;27;S;4;65%;42%;2
Jamestown;Partly sunny;32;27;SW;6;76%;42%;1
Massena;Clouds and sun;19;7;ENE;2;64%;70%;2
Montauk;Colder;36;31;SSW;5;46%;27%;2
Montgomery;Clouds and sun;36;27;SSW;4;50%;44%;2
Monticello;Clouds and sun;33;22;SSE;5;46%;44%;2
New York;Much colder;38;33;SSE;6;33%;46%;2
New York Jfk;Colder;38;33;S;7;48%;53%;2
New York Lga;Much colder;38;33;S;8;44%;46%;2
Newburgh;Clouds and sun;35;27;SSE;5;44%;43%;2
Niagara Falls;Increasing clouds;32;28;S;4;63%;49%;2
Ogdensburg;Clouds and sun;21;14;NE;3;53%;55%;2
Penn (Yan);Clouds and sun;33;29;SSW;3;64%;43%;2
Plattsburgh;Clouds and sun;22;13;W;2;59%;43%;2
Poughkeepsie;Clouds and sun;36;25;SSE;3;45%;43%;2
Rochester;Clouds and sun;32;28;S;5;52%;42%;2
Rome;Clouds and sun;29;20;ESE;3;56%;57%;2
Saranac Lake;Clouds and sun;22;11;SSW;2;57%;58%;2
Shirley;Much colder;36;24;SSE;6;40%;46%;2
Syracuse;Clouds and sun;31;23;S;3;58%;44%;2
Watertown;Clouds and sun;25;18;ESE;2;64%;61%;2
Wellsville;Clouds and sun;34;29;SSW;5;52%;42%;2
Westhampton Beach;Much colder;36;23;SSW;5;48%;46%;2
White Plains;Much colder;36;29;S;6;44%;46%;2
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather