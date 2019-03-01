NY Forecast
NY Forecast for Saturday, March 2, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany;A little snow;35;25;WNW;4;76%;77%;1
Binghamton;A little snow;34;24;NW;5;87%;70%;1
Buffalo;A little snow;34;21;W;8;82%;68%;1
Central Park;Showers of rain/snow;41;33;NNW;7;71%;56%;1
Dansville;A little snow;38;24;NW;3;79%;84%;1
Dunkirk;A little snow;34;20;W;7;83%;77%;1
East Hampton;Snow and rain;39;32;WSW;12;77%;71%;1
Elmira;A little snow;39;27;WNW;3;80%;72%;1
Farmingdale;Bit of rain, snow;40;29;ENE;11;73%;66%;1
Fort Drum;A little snow;32;17;NW;6;72%;85%;1
Fulton;A little snow;35;22;NW;4;73%;84%;1
Glens Falls;A bit of snow;34;19;NE;3;68%;84%;1
Islip;Bit of rain, snow;39;31;SW;10;75%;57%;1
Ithaca;A little snow;35;25;NW;4;89%;79%;1
Jamestown;A little snow;34;18;WNW;7;91%;66%;1
Massena;A little snow;29;12;ENE;9;68%;87%;1
Montauk;Snow and rain;38;33;NNW;14;80%;74%;1
Montgomery;Cloudy, snow showers;38;25;NE;6;76%;72%;1
Monticello;A snow shower;37;24;NW;5;78%;69%;1
New York;Rain and snow shower;41;33;WSW;9;71%;46%;1
New York Jfk;Rain and snow shower;41;32;NW;13;76%;46%;1
New York Lga;Showers of rain/snow;41;32;NNW;12;71%;56%;1
Newburgh;Rain and snow shower;39;27;W;6;86%;69%;1
Niagara Falls;A little snow;34;21;WNW;7;77%;72%;1
Ogdensburg;A little snow;30;15;W;6;81%;85%;1
Penn (Yan);A little snow;36;24;NW;3;84%;71%;1
Plattsburgh;A bit of p.m. snow;31;15;NW;5;64%;88%;1
Poughkeepsie;Snow at times;39;25;E;4;73%;80%;1
Rochester;A little snow;35;24;WNW;7;81%;72%;1
Rome;A little snow;34;20;W;4;79%;81%;1
Saranac Lake;A little snow;32;13;N;3;68%;90%;1
Shirley;Bit of rain, snow;39;30;SW;9;73%;59%;1
Syracuse;A little snow;34;23;WNW;6;82%;81%;1
Watertown;A little snow;33;16;NNE;6;76%;83%;1
Wellsville;A little snow;36;21;WNW;7;73%;83%;1
Westhampton Beach;Bit of rain, snow;40;29;NNW;14;73%;61%;1
White Plains;Bit of rain, snow;40;29;N;10;73%;66%;1
_____
