NY Forecast for Thursday, March 7, 2019

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany;Some sun, very cold;26;9;WSW;10;45%;27%;3

Binghamton;Mostly cloudy;20;5;W;11;65%;28%;1

Buffalo;Partly sunny;23;10;SW;14;68%;18%;2

Central Park;Periods of sun;33;23;NW;7;42%;3%;2

Dansville;A snow shower;25;8;SW;8;57%;56%;1

Dunkirk;Partly sunny;23;8;SW;10;67%;10%;2

East Hampton;Clouds and sun;32;22;NW;12;44%;18%;3

Elmira;A snow shower;27;6;W;10;53%;56%;1

Farmingdale;Partly sunny;32;20;NW;11;41%;2%;2

Fort Drum;Partly sunny;18;10;WSW;10;59%;29%;2

Fulton;A snow shower;23;13;WSW;10;57%;77%;1

Glens Falls;Partly sunny;23;4;WSW;8;49%;30%;2

Islip;Some sun, very cold;33;20;NW;11;43%;4%;2

Ithaca;Mainly cloudy;23;7;WSW;10;68%;28%;2

Jamestown;Areas of low clouds;21;6;SSW;11;73%;11%;1

Massena;Inc. clouds;20;7;WSW;9;56%;25%;2

Montauk;Partly sunny, cold;31;23;NW;10;48%;21%;3

Montgomery;Periods of sun;29;9;WNW;9;46%;21%;2

Monticello;Periods of sun;25;6;WNW;10;55%;27%;2

New York;Periods of sun;33;23;NNW;10;39%;3%;2

New York Jfk;Clouds and sun;33;23;NW;14;44%;2%;2

New York Lga;Sun and clouds;31;23;NW;13;42%;2%;2

Newburgh;Partly sunny;31;13;WSW;9;53%;19%;2

Niagara Falls;Sun and clouds;24;9;WSW;11;64%;11%;2

Ogdensburg;Mostly cloudy;21;8;WSW;8;60%;27%;1

Penn (Yan);Mostly cloudy;23;10;SW;10;61%;28%;1

Plattsburgh;Becoming cloudy;20;6;SW;5;50%;27%;2

Poughkeepsie;Periods of sun;29;11;WSW;8;43%;22%;2

Rochester;Mostly cloudy;24;10;WSW;11;63%;28%;2

Rome;A snow shower;21;10;W;10;63%;75%;1

Saranac Lake;Becoming cloudy;15;1;WSW;7;61%;42%;2

Shirley;Partly sunny;33;17;NW;11;43%;8%;2

Syracuse;A snow shower;22;11;WSW;12;63%;67%;1

Watertown;Mostly cloudy;21;8;W;10;64%;30%;1

Wellsville;A snow shower;22;5;WSW;11;62%;56%;1

Westhampton Beach;Some sun, quite cold;32;16;WNW;12;41%;11%;2

White Plains;Periods of sun;30;17;NW;11;44%;8%;2

