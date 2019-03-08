NY Forecast for Saturday, March 9, 2019

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany;Mostly sunny;40;25;SE;5;50%;25%;4

Binghamton;Not as cold;38;30;SE;5;59%;60%;4

Buffalo;Mostly sunny;40;35;SE;9;60%;65%;4

Central Park;Mostly sunny;46;37;ESE;9;53%;71%;4

Dansville;Mostly sunny;42;35;SSE;6;51%;76%;4

Dunkirk;Mostly sunny;42;37;SE;7;58%;54%;4

East Hampton;Mostly sunny;42;34;E;5;64%;26%;4

Elmira;Periods of sun;43;34;SE;3;57%;66%;4

Farmingdale;Not as cold;45;35;ESE;5;55%;25%;4

Fort Drum;Not as cold;35;25;SE;5;56%;57%;4

Fulton;Abundant sunshine;36;30;ESE;3;54%;51%;4

Glens Falls;Mostly sunny;36;20;N;4;53%;25%;4

Islip;Not as cold;44;35;ESE;6;59%;25%;4

Ithaca;Mostly sunny;40;32;SE;4;61%;65%;4

Jamestown;Mostly sunny;42;35;SE;8;63%;63%;4

Massena;Abundant sunshine;31;18;ENE;6;59%;25%;4

Montauk;Mostly sunny;41;32;ESE;4;60%;25%;4

Montgomery;Not as cold;43;26;E;4;55%;65%;4

Monticello;Not as cold;42;27;ESE;5;54%;71%;4

New York;Not as cold;45;36;ESE;10;53%;71%;4

New York Jfk;Mostly sunny;44;35;ESE;7;60%;70%;4

New York Lga;Mostly sunny;46;35;ESE;11;52%;71%;4

Newburgh;Mostly sunny, milder;46;30;ESE;4;60%;65%;4

Niagara Falls;Mostly sunny;37;32;ESE;9;65%;62%;4

Ogdensburg;Brilliant sunshine;34;24;ENE;5;61%;79%;4

Penn (Yan);Mostly sunny;38;33;SSE;4;60%;66%;4

Plattsburgh;Plenty of sunshine;30;15;SW;5;58%;25%;4

Poughkeepsie;Mostly sunny;45;28;SE;3;50%;56%;4

Rochester;Mostly sunny;37;32;SE;8;58%;77%;4

Rome;Mostly sunny;37;27;ESE;3;57%;57%;4

Saranac Lake;Plenty of sun;33;13;E;3;57%;25%;4

Shirley;Not as cold;45;31;ESE;5;60%;25%;4

Syracuse;Mostly sunny;37;30;E;5;60%;60%;4

Watertown;Not as cold;36;23;ESE;5;60%;57%;4

Wellsville;Partly sunny;41;34;SSE;7;48%;76%;4

Westhampton Beach;Not as cold;44;31;ESE;4;55%;25%;4

White Plains;Not as cold;44;31;ESE;5;52%;54%;4

