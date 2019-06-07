NY Forecast for Saturday, June 8, 2019

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany;Mostly sunny, nice;79;54;NNE;5;49%;1%;10

Binghamton;Sunshine and nice;75;50;NNE;6;57%;2%;10

Buffalo;Mostly sunny;73;55;E;6;62%;2%;10

Central Park;Mostly sunny;78;64;NNW;4;61%;4%;8

Dansville;Mostly sunny, nice;78;51;E;5;54%;2%;10

Dunkirk;Mostly sunny, nice;74;55;E;7;62%;3%;10

East Hampton;Mostly sunny;71;57;E;6;75%;4%;10

Elmira;Sunshine and nice;79;46;N;4;56%;2%;10

Farmingdale;Mostly sunny;75;60;SSW;8;68%;25%;8

Fort Drum;Mostly sunny, nice;75;51;W;6;58%;0%;10

Fulton;Mostly sunny;75;50;N;4;56%;0%;10

Glens Falls;Mostly sunny;78;52;NNW;4;53%;0%;10

Islip;Sunshine, less humid;74;60;E;7;65%;25%;8

Ithaca;Mostly sunny, nice;76;49;ENE;5;61%;2%;10

Jamestown;Mostly sunny;74;53;ENE;7;63%;3%;10

Massena;Partly sunny, nice;78;47;N;7;52%;0%;10

Montauk;Sunshine, less humid;71;58;E;5;72%;5%;10

Montgomery;Sunshine, pleasant;80;54;N;5;59%;2%;10

Monticello;Mostly sunny, nice;77;52;NNW;5;56%;3%;11

New York;Mostly sunny;78;64;ESE;6;54%;4%;8

New York Jfk;Mostly sunny;76;62;WNW;10;71%;3%;8

New York Lga;Mostly sunny;79;65;W;9;57%;4%;8

Newburgh;Mostly sunny, nice;80;57;NNE;5;57%;2%;10

Niagara Falls;Mostly sunny, nice;74;54;ENE;6;55%;0%;10

Ogdensburg;Partly sunny, nice;77;44;NNW;5;54%;0%;10

Penn (Yan);Mostly sunny, nice;77;53;NW;4;54%;0%;10

Plattsburgh;Partly sunny;76;50;WNW;5;52%;0%;10

Poughkeepsie;Mostly sunny, nice;81;55;ENE;4;52%;2%;10

Rochester;Nice with sunshine;76;53;SSE;6;58%;0%;10

Rome;Mostly sunny;78;51;NE;5;60%;0%;10

Saranac Lake;Partly sunny;73;39;NNW;5;51%;0%;10

Shirley;Mostly sunny;75;57;E;7;69%;2%;8

Syracuse;Mostly sunny, nice;78;53;N;5;55%;0%;10

Watertown;Mostly sunny;72;51;E;6;65%;0%;10

Wellsville;Mostly sunny;76;50;ENE;6;56%;1%;10

Westhampton Beach;Sunshine, less humid;74;53;E;7;69%;2%;8

White Plains;Mostly sunny;78;60;NW;7;63%;3%;8

