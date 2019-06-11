NY Forecast for Thursday, June 13, 2019

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany;Mostly sunny, warmer;77;53;SSE;5;45%;17%;10

Binghamton;Mostly sunny, nice;73;51;SSE;6;52%;65%;11

Buffalo;Mostly sunny, warmer;75;60;SSE;7;49%;62%;10

Central Park;Sunshine, pleasant;76;60;ESE;9;46%;58%;11

Dansville;Mostly sunny, warmer;78;54;SSE;7;49%;59%;10

Dunkirk;Sunshine, pleasant;76;60;SSE;8;48%;64%;10

East Hampton;Mostly sunny;71;57;SE;6;54%;58%;11

Elmira;Nice with sunshine;78;52;SE;5;52%;58%;10

Farmingdale;Sunshine, pleasant;74;57;SE;8;50%;65%;11

Fort Drum;Mostly sunny;75;53;SE;7;48%;19%;10

Fulton;Warmer with sunshine;77;53;SE;4;48%;57%;10

Glens Falls;Sunshine, pleasant;76;49;S;5;51%;14%;10

Islip;Sunshine, pleasant;73;59;SE;8;48%;64%;11

Ithaca;Mostly sunny, warmer;75;51;SSE;6;54%;57%;10

Jamestown;Mostly sunny;72;55;SE;8;55%;60%;11

Massena;Clouds and sun;77;51;SE;8;49%;14%;10

Montauk;Mostly sunny;72;55;SE;4;57%;58%;11

Montgomery;Nice with sunshine;75;50;SE;5;50%;63%;10

Monticello;Mostly sunny, nice;73;48;SE;6;48%;58%;11

New York;Mostly sunny, nice;76;60;SE;11;41%;58%;11

New York Jfk;Mostly sunny, nice;74;59;ESE;10;55%;63%;11

New York Lga;Mostly sunny;76;59;ESE;13;43%;59%;11

Newburgh;Mostly sunny;76;55;SE;6;47%;62%;10

Niagara Falls;Partly sunny;75;59;SSE;8;51%;18%;10

Ogdensburg;Some sun, pleasant;75;54;ESE;7;50%;16%;10

Penn (Yan);Warmer with sunshine;77;54;SSE;6;48%;58%;10

Plattsburgh;Lots of sun, nice;76;50;SSW;7;48%;12%;10

Poughkeepsie;Mostly sunny;77;52;SE;4;48%;60%;10

Rochester;Mostly sunny;78;58;SSE;8;50%;44%;10

Rome;Mostly sunny, warmer;77;50;SE;5;53%;25%;10

Saranac Lake;Mostly sunny, warmer;74;42;SSE;6;45%;12%;10

Shirley;Mostly sunny;73;57;SE;7;49%;61%;11

Syracuse;Mostly sunny, warmer;78;54;SSE;5;46%;57%;10

Watertown;Mostly sunny, warmer;74;54;SE;7;56%;21%;10

Wellsville;Sunshine, pleasant;73;54;SSE;6;53%;67%;11

Westhampton Beach;Nice with sunshine;74;54;SE;6;53%;59%;11

White Plains;Mostly sunny, nice;74;54;ESE;6;46%;57%;11

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather