NY Forecast
NY Forecast for Wednesday, July 10, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany;Plenty of sunshine;87;60;SSW;5;44%;3%;10
Binghamton;Plenty of sunshine;82;59;ENE;4;50%;2%;10
Buffalo;Plenty of sunshine;84;65;SE;5;51%;8%;10
Central Park;Sunny and warm;87;70;SSW;5;53%;2%;10
Dansville;Sunny;86;63;SSE;4;49%;4%;10
Dunkirk;Brilliant sunshine;84;65;SE;6;58%;8%;10
East Hampton;Plenty of sun;83;68;SW;5;59%;5%;10
Elmira;Plenty of sun;86;56;S;2;54%;2%;10
Farmingdale;Sunny and warmer;86;69;SW;6;55%;4%;10
Fort Drum;Mostly sunny;84;62;SSW;6;52%;3%;10
Fulton;Plenty of sunshine;84;60;SSE;4;50%;3%;10
Glens Falls;Mostly sunny;87;59;WNW;4;47%;4%;10
Islip;Sunny and warmer;85;69;SSW;7;55%;2%;10
Ithaca;Sunshine;83;59;ESE;4;53%;4%;10
Jamestown;Plenty of sunshine;82;61;E;4;57%;5%;10
Massena;Mostly sunny;88;61;SW;6;48%;2%;9
Montauk;Plenty of sun;84;70;WSW;4;63%;4%;10
Montgomery;Plenty of sunshine;87;58;N;3;54%;2%;10
Monticello;Plenty of sunshine;84;57;NNW;4;51%;3%;10
New York;Sunny and warmer;87;70;SSW;7;54%;1%;10
New York Jfk;Sunny and warm;87;71;SW;8;60%;2%;10
New York Lga;Sunny and hot;90;72;SSW;9;47%;2%;10
Newburgh;Sunshine;87;61;NNE;5;56%;2%;10
Niagara Falls;Mostly sunny;84;64;SE;5;48%;0%;10
Ogdensburg;Mostly sunny;85;59;SSW;5;53%;2%;9
Penn (Yan);Plenty of sun;85;62;SW;3;48%;3%;10
Plattsburgh;Mostly sunny;86;63;W;7;47%;0%;9
Poughkeepsie;Sunny;88;61;WNW;3;49%;4%;10
Rochester;Plenty of sunshine;85;62;SE;5;49%;8%;10
Rome;Sunny;86;58;NE;4;52%;2%;10
Saranac Lake;Mostly sunny;81;51;N;5;45%;2%;10
Shirley;Plenty of sun;86;66;SW;6;57%;3%;10
Syracuse;Sunny;87;62;S;5;45%;3%;10
Watertown;Mostly sunny;82;60;S;6;58%;4%;10
Wellsville;Brilliant sunshine;83;62;ESE;3;58%;4%;10
Westhampton Beach;Plenty of sunshine;84;61;WSW;6;57%;3%;10
White Plains;Sunshine and warmer;87;67;SSW;5;50%;4%;10
_____
