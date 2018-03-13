NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, March 13, 2018

_____

STORM WARNING

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Taunton MA

1054 PM EDT Mon Mar 12 2018

...STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT TUESDAY...

* WINDS AND SEAS...North winds 35 to 45 kt with gusts up to 65 kt.

Seas 23 to 28 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Storm Warning means winds of 48 to 63 knots are imminent or

occurring. Recreational boaters should remain in port, or take

shelter until winds and waves subside. Commercial vessels should

prepare for very strong winds and dangerous sea conditions, and

consider remaining in port or taking shelter in port until winds

and waves subside.

_____

_____

