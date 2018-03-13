NY Marine Warning and Forecast
Updated 11:02 pm, Monday, March 12, 2018
NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, March 13, 2018
_____
STORM WARNING
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Taunton MA
1054 PM EDT Mon Mar 12 2018
...STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT TUESDAY...
* WINDS AND SEAS...North winds 35 to 45 kt with gusts up to 65 kt.
Seas 23 to 28 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Storm Warning means winds of 48 to 63 knots are imminent or
occurring. Recreational boaters should remain in port, or take
shelter until winds and waves subside. Commercial vessels should
prepare for very strong winds and dangerous sea conditions, and
consider remaining in port or taking shelter in port until winds
and waves subside.
...STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT TUESDAY...
* WINDS AND SEAS...North winds 35 to 45 kt with gusts up to 65 kt.
Seas 23 to 28 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Storm Warning means winds of 48 to 63 knots are imminent or
occurring. Recreational boaters should remain in port, or take
shelter until winds and waves subside. Commercial vessels should
prepare for very strong winds and dangerous sea conditions, and
consider remaining in port or taking shelter in port until winds
and waves subside.
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather
_____
Keywords: New York, Marine Warnings and Forecast