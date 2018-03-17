NY Marine Warning and Forecast
Updated 10:16 pm, Friday, March 16, 2018
NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, March 18, 2018
GALE WARNING
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Taunton MA
1009 PM EDT Fri Mar 16 2018
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EDT SUNDAY...
* WINDS AND SEAS...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to
35 kt. Seas 6 to 9 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
