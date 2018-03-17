NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, March 18, 2018

GALE WARNING

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Taunton MA

1009 PM EDT Fri Mar 16 2018

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EDT SUNDAY...

* WINDS AND SEAS...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to

35 kt. Seas 6 to 9 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

