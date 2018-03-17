NY Marine Warning and Forecast
Updated 6:07 pm, Saturday, March 17, 2018
NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, March 17, 2018
_____
GALE WARNING
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Taunton MA
601 PM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EDT SUNDAY...
...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED...
The National Weather Service in Taunton has issued a Small Craft
Advisory, which is in effect until 2 AM EDT Sunday. The Gale
Warning has been cancelled.
* WINDS AND SEAS...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to
30 kt. Seas 5 to 8 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 25 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EDT SUNDAY...
...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED...
The National Weather Service in Taunton has issued a Small Craft
Advisory, which is in effect until 2 AM EDT Sunday. The Gale
Warning has been cancelled.
* WINDS AND SEAS...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to
30 kt. Seas 5 to 8 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 25 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EDT SUNDAY...
...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED...
The National Weather Service in Taunton has issued a Small Craft
Advisory, which is in effect until 2 AM EDT Sunday. The Gale
Warning has been cancelled.
* WINDS AND SEAS...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to
30 kt. Seas 5 to 8 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 25 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EDT SUNDAY...
...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED...
The National Weather Service in Taunton has issued a Small Craft
Advisory, which is in effect until 2 AM EDT Sunday. The Gale
Warning has been cancelled.
* WINDS AND SEAS...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to
30 kt. Seas 5 to 8 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 25 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT
TONIGHT...
* WINDS...Northwest 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that sustained wind speeds or
frequent gusts of 25 to 33 kt and/or seas of 5 ft or higher are
expected or occurring...and hazardous to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners...especially those operating smaller
vessels...should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT
TONIGHT...
* WINDS...Northwest 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that sustained wind speeds or
frequent gusts of 25 to 33 kt and/or seas of 5 ft or higher are
expected or occurring...and hazardous to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners...especially those operating smaller
vessels...should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT
TONIGHT...
* WINDS...Northwest 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that sustained wind speeds or
frequent gusts of 25 to 33 kt and/or seas of 5 ft or higher are
expected or occurring...and hazardous to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners...especially those operating smaller
vessels...should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED...
Gusts have fallen below 25 knots over NY Harbor, Western Long
Island Sound, the South Shore Bays of Long Island and the coastal
ocean waters south of central Long Island. Therefore the Small
Craft Advisory for these locations has been allowed to expire.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED...
Gusts have fallen below 25 knots over NY Harbor, Western Long
Island Sound, the South Shore Bays of Long Island and the coastal
ocean waters south of central Long Island. Therefore the Small
Craft Advisory for these locations has been allowed to expire.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED...
Gusts have fallen below 25 knots over NY Harbor, Western Long
Island Sound, the South Shore Bays of Long Island and the coastal
ocean waters south of central Long Island. Therefore the Small
Craft Advisory for these locations has been allowed to expire.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED...
Gusts have fallen below 25 knots over NY Harbor, Western Long
Island Sound, the South Shore Bays of Long Island and the coastal
ocean waters south of central Long Island. Therefore the Small
Craft Advisory for these locations has been allowed to expire.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT
TONIGHT...
* WINDS AND SEAS...Northwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to
30 kt. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that sustained wind speeds or
frequent gusts of 25 to 33 kt and/or seas of 5 ft or higher are
expected or occurring, and hazardous to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather
_____
Keywords: New York, Marine Warnings and Forecast