NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, March 17, 2018

GALE WARNING

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Taunton MA

601 PM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EDT SUNDAY...

...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED...

The National Weather Service in Taunton has issued a Small Craft

Advisory, which is in effect until 2 AM EDT Sunday. The Gale

Warning has been cancelled.

* WINDS AND SEAS...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to

30 kt. Seas 5 to 8 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 25 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT

TONIGHT...

* WINDS...Northwest 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that sustained wind speeds or

frequent gusts of 25 to 33 kt and/or seas of 5 ft or higher are

expected or occurring...and hazardous to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners...especially those operating smaller

vessels...should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED...

Gusts have fallen below 25 knots over NY Harbor, Western Long

Island Sound, the South Shore Bays of Long Island and the coastal

ocean waters south of central Long Island. Therefore the Small

Craft Advisory for these locations has been allowed to expire.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT

TONIGHT...

* WINDS AND SEAS...Northwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to

30 kt. Seas 3 to 5 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that sustained wind speeds or

frequent gusts of 25 to 33 kt and/or seas of 5 ft or higher are

expected or occurring, and hazardous to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

