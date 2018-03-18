NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, March 18, 2018

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service New York NY

1026 AM EDT Sun Mar 18 2018

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...

The National Weather Service in Upton has issued a Small Craft

Advisory, which is in effect until 4 PM EDT this afternoon.

* WINDS AND SEAS...Northwest winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25

kt. Ocean seas 3 to 5 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that sustained wind speeds or

frequent gusts of 25 to 33 kt and/or seas of 5 ft or higher are

expected or occurring, and hazardous to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

