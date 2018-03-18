NY Marine Warning and Forecast
Updated 10:30 am, Sunday, March 18, 2018
NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, March 18, 2018
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service New York NY
1026 AM EDT Sun Mar 18 2018
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...
The National Weather Service in Upton has issued a Small Craft
Advisory, which is in effect until 4 PM EDT this afternoon.
* WINDS AND SEAS...Northwest winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25
kt. Ocean seas 3 to 5 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that sustained wind speeds or
frequent gusts of 25 to 33 kt and/or seas of 5 ft or higher are
expected or occurring, and hazardous to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
_____
_____
Keywords: New York, Marine Warnings and Forecast