NY Marine Warning and Forecast
Published 2:21 am, Monday, March 19, 2018
NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, March 19, 2018
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Taunton MA
217 AM EDT Mon Mar 19 2018
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED...
Winds and seas will continue to diminish this morning.
