NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, March 19, 2018

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Taunton MA

217 AM EDT Mon Mar 19 2018

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED...

Winds and seas will continue to diminish this morning.

