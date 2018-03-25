NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, March 26, 2018

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

935 PM EDT Sat Mar 24 2018

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM SUNDAY TO

8 AM EDT MONDAY...

* WINDS AND SEAS...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to

30 kt. Seas 6 to 9 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 25 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

_____

_____

