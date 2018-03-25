NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, March 27, 2018

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

324 PM EDT Sun Mar 25 2018

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT TUESDAY...

* WINDS AND SEAS...Northeast winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to

35 kt. Seas 6 to 9 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 25 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

The National Weather Service in Upton has cancelled the Small

Craft Advisory.

Widespread gusts to advisory criteria are no longer expected.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT

TUESDAY...

* WINDS AND SEAS...Northeast winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to

25 kt. Seas 4 to 7 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that sustained wind speeds or

frequent gusts of 25 to 33 kt and/or seas of 5 ft or higher are

expected or occurring, and hazardous to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

