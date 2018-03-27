NY Marine Warning and Forecast
Updated 8:47 pm, Monday, March 26, 2018
NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, March 28, 2018
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service New York NY
840 PM EDT Mon Mar 26 2018
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT
WEDNESDAY...
* WINDS AND SEAS...NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt.
Seas 5 to 7 ft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that sustained wind speeds or
frequent gusts of 25 to 33 kt and/or seas of 5 ft or higher are
expected or occurring, and hazardous to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
_____
_____
