NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, March 28, 2018

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service New York NY

840 PM EDT Mon Mar 26 2018

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT

WEDNESDAY...

* WINDS AND SEAS...NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt.

Seas 5 to 7 ft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that sustained wind speeds or

frequent gusts of 25 to 33 kt and/or seas of 5 ft or higher are

expected or occurring, and hazardous to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT

WEDNESDAY...

* WINDS AND SEAS...NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt.

Seas 5 to 7 ft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that sustained wind speeds or

frequent gusts of 25 to 33 kt and/or seas of 5 ft or higher are

expected or occurring, and hazardous to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather

_____

Keywords: New York, Marine Warnings and Forecast