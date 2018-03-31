NY Marine Warning and Forecast
Updated 6:37 am, Saturday, March 31, 2018
NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, March 31, 2018
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service New York NY
632 AM EDT Sat Mar 31 2018
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 PM
EDT SUNDAY...
The National Weather Service in Upton has issued a Small Craft
Advisory, which is in effect from 11 PM this evening to 8 PM EDT
Sunday.
* WINDS AND SEAS...Southwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30
kt, becoming west Sunday afternoon. Seas 4 to 7 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that sustained wind speeds or
frequent gusts of 25 to 33 kt and/or seas of 5 ft or higher are
expected or occurring, and hazardous to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 PM
EDT SUNDAY...
The National Weather Service in Upton has issued a Small Craft
Advisory, which is in effect from 11 PM this evening to 8 PM EDT
Sunday.
* WINDS AND SEAS...Southwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30
kt, becoming west Sunday afternoon. Seas 4 to 7 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that sustained wind speeds or
frequent gusts of 25 to 33 kt and/or seas of 5 ft or higher are
expected or occurring, and hazardous to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 PM
EDT SUNDAY...
The National Weather Service in Upton has issued a Small Craft
Advisory, which is in effect from 11 PM this evening to 8 PM EDT
Sunday.
* WINDS AND SEAS...Southwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30
kt, becoming west Sunday afternoon. Seas 4 to 7 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that sustained wind speeds or
frequent gusts of 25 to 33 kt and/or seas of 5 ft or higher are
expected or occurring, and hazardous to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 PM
EDT SUNDAY...
The National Weather Service in Upton has issued a Small Craft
Advisory, which is in effect from 11 PM this evening to 8 PM EDT
Sunday.
* WINDS AND SEAS...Southwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30
kt, becoming west Sunday afternoon. Seas 4 to 7 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that sustained wind speeds or
frequent gusts of 25 to 33 kt and/or seas of 5 ft or higher are
expected or occurring, and hazardous to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather
_____
Keywords: New York, Marine Warnings and Forecast