NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, April 15, 2018

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service New York NY

335 AM EDT Sun Apr 15 2018

...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT MONDAY...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

The National Weather Service in Upton has cancelled the Small

Craft Advisory.

* WINDS AND SEAS...East winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35

kt. Seas 3 to 5 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means sustained winds or frequent gusts of 34 to

47 kt are expected or occurring. Operating a vessel in gale

conditions requires experience and properly equipped vessels. It

is highly recommended that mariners without the proper experience

seek safe harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT MONDAY...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

The National Weather Service in Upton has cancelled the Small

Craft Advisory.

* WINDS AND SEAS...East winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt.

Seas 3 to 5 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means sustained winds or frequent gusts of 34 to

47 kt are expected or occurring. Operating a vessel in gale

conditions requires experience and properly equipped vessels. It

is highly recommended that mariners without the proper experience

seek safe harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT MONDAY...

* WINDS AND SEAS...East winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 40 kt.

Seas 7 to 12 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means sustained winds or frequent gusts of 34 to

47 kt are expected or occurring. Operating a vessel in gale

conditions requires experience and properly equipped vessels. It

is highly recommended that mariners without the proper experience

seek safe harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

