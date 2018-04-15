NY Marine Warning and Forecast
Updated 3:43 am, Sunday, April 15, 2018
NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, April 15, 2018
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service New York NY
335 AM EDT Sun Apr 15 2018
...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT MONDAY...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...
The National Weather Service in Upton has cancelled the Small
Craft Advisory.
* WINDS AND SEAS...East winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35
kt. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means sustained winds or frequent gusts of 34 to
47 kt are expected or occurring. Operating a vessel in gale
conditions requires experience and properly equipped vessels. It
is highly recommended that mariners without the proper experience
seek safe harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT MONDAY...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...
The National Weather Service in Upton has cancelled the Small
Craft Advisory.
* WINDS AND SEAS...East winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt.
Seas 3 to 5 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means sustained winds or frequent gusts of 34 to
47 kt are expected or occurring. Operating a vessel in gale
conditions requires experience and properly equipped vessels. It
is highly recommended that mariners without the proper experience
seek safe harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT MONDAY...
* WINDS AND SEAS...East winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 40 kt.
Seas 7 to 12 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means sustained winds or frequent gusts of 34 to
47 kt are expected or occurring. Operating a vessel in gale
conditions requires experience and properly equipped vessels. It
is highly recommended that mariners without the proper experience
seek safe harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather
_____
Keywords: New York, Marine Warnings and Forecast