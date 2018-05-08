NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, May 8, 2018

_____

MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT

Marine Weather Statement

National Weather Service New York NY

130 AM EDT Tue May 8 2018

An area of low clouds and fog southeast of Cape Cod is likely to

move westward into the waters early this morning, and could

linger for an hour or two after sunrise.

Visibilities will likely be reduced to 1 to 3 nm, with potential

for patches of dense fog bringing visibility to 1 nm or less at

times.

An area of low clouds and fog southeast of Cape Cod is likely to

move westward into the waters early this morning, and could

linger for an hour or two after sunrise.

Visibilities will likely be reduced to 1 to 3 nm, with potential

for patches of dense fog bringing visibility to 1 nm or less at

times.

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather