NY Marine Warning and Forecast
Updated 1:39 am, Tuesday, May 8, 2018
NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, May 8, 2018
_____
MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT
Marine Weather Statement
National Weather Service New York NY
130 AM EDT Tue May 8 2018
An area of low clouds and fog southeast of Cape Cod is likely to
move westward into the waters early this morning, and could
linger for an hour or two after sunrise.
Visibilities will likely be reduced to 1 to 3 nm, with potential
for patches of dense fog bringing visibility to 1 nm or less at
times.
An area of low clouds and fog southeast of Cape Cod is likely to
move westward into the waters early this morning, and could
linger for an hour or two after sunrise.
Visibilities will likely be reduced to 1 to 3 nm, with potential
for patches of dense fog bringing visibility to 1 nm or less at
times.
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather