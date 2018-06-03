NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, June 4, 2018

_____

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM SUNDAY TO

6 AM EDT MONDAY...

* WINDS AND SEAS...East winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30

kt. Seas 4 to 7 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 25 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather