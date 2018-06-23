NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, June 23, 2018

_____

SPECIAL MARINE WARNING

The National Weather Service in Boston/Norton has issued a

* Special Marine Warning for...

Ocean Waters from Montauk NY to Marthas Vineyard from 25 to 40 NM

offshore...

* Until 115 PM EDT.

* At 1211 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located 45 nm south of

Block Island, moving northeast at 25 knots.

HAZARD...Wind gusts 34 knots or greater and small hail.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Small craft could be damaged in briefly higher winds and

suddenly higher waves.

* The strong thunderstorm will remain over mainly open waters. The

storm will be about 40 nm south of Aquinnah at 115 PM.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Boaters should seek safe harbor immediately until this storm passes.

Wind gusts 34 knots or greater, small hail, high waves, dangerous

lightning, and heavy rain are possible with this storm.

_____

