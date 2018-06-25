NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, June 25, 2018

_____

MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT

Marine Weather Statement

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

1152 PM EDT SUN JUN 24 2018

...A STRONG THUNDERSTORM OVER THE WATERS...

The areas affected include...

Coastal Waters extending out to 25 nm South of Marthas Vineyard

and Nantucket...

Coastal Waters from Montauk NY to Marthas Vineyard extending out

to 20 nm South of Block Island...

At 1151 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm,

capable of producing winds to around 30 knots. This thunderstorm was

located 7 nm southwest of The Coastal Waters South Of Marthas

Vineyard, moving east at 35 knots.

Locations impacted include...

Madaket Harbor, The Coastal Waters South Of Nantucket, Surfside On

Nantucket and The Coastal Waters South Of Marthas Vineyard.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Expect gusty winds to around 30 knots...briefly rough seas and

lightning strikes. Consider heading for safe harbor until this storm

passes.

...A STRONG THUNDERSTORM OVER THE WATERS...

The areas affected include...

Block Island Sound...

Coastal Waters from Montauk NY to Marthas Vineyard extending out

to 20 nm South of Block Island...

At 1154 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm,

capable of producing winds to around 30 knots. This thunderstorm was

located 7 nm south of The Coastal Waters West Of Block Island, moving

east at 30 knots.

The strong thunderstorm will remain over mainly open waters.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Expect gusty winds to around 30 knots...briefly rough seas and

lightning strikes. Consider heading for safe harbor until this storm

passes.

_____

