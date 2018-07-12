NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, July 12, 2018

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

1100 AM EDT Thu Jul 12 2018

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

Seas are diminishing and will continue to diminish this afternoon.

Seas should remain below 5 feet.

_____

